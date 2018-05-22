Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 Nintendo Switch Review: The Blue Bomber Returns!

The Mega Man Legacy Collection games have already been making the rounds on other consoles and PC, but some Nintendo Switch fans were crying foul for a while there. After all, didn’t the legacy really get started on a Nintendo system? Why shouldn’t it return to it?

Capcom agreed. And shortly after announcing Mega Man 11 for later this year, the publisher confirmed that both Mega Man Legacy Collection games would release for Nintendo Switch this summer. So now that they’re here, what do we make of them? The good news is they’re definitely a must own — though not every game is really legacy-defining.

Let’s discuss each half and what it brings to the picture.

First up is Mega Man Legacy Collection. This is a compilation that features the first six NES games featuring the Blue Bomber, from 1 through 6. These are the games that fans feel truly define the era. And the good news is that they’re perfect.

It’s All About the Original Games — and the Extras

Digital Eclipse has given these games the treatment they deserve, right down to the momentary flicker when the screen gets a little too overloaded with enemies. Hey, I’m fine with that. It shows authenticity and, in some way, we kind of expect that flicker.

The games play wonderfully as well. The controls are responsive in both handheld and TV mode; and if you do make a mistake, well, that’s probably because the games aren’t the easiest in the world. In fact, once you get to Mega Man 3, there’s no turning back when it comes to taking on a challenge.

Along with the faithfully recreated games, Mega Man Legacy Collection also includes a bevy of extras. The Mega Man Remix levels offer a fresh twist on typical 8-bit territory with a number of enemies and obstacles to get through in the fastest time possible. I’m also a big fan of the Database that features a number of goods from Mega Man’s past, from Japanese box art designs to promo material that I enjoyed seeing again. Oh, and the music player is righteous. Getting down to Metal Man’s theme in the office is just what I needed.

A Tale of Two Blue Bombers

Now let’s shift over to Mega Man Legacy Collection 2. It’s…not quite as elite as the first one, but that’s not to say it’s bad. Whereas the first compilation offered six games, this one only offers four. These include Mega Man 7 from the SNES; Mega Man 8 from the PlayStation/Saturn library; and the Mega Man 9 and 10 games that previously came out for Xbox 360 and PS3.

The highlights here are probably 9 and 10, since Inti Creates put them together using tools from previous Mega Man games of old. They’re enjoyable trips into the past while still offering something fresh. And 10 actually comes with an “easy” mode, which will be good news to those that keep getting wiped out in 9. Because, boy, you are going to die.

As for Mega Man 7 and 8, they aren’t bad but they’re not entirely memorable. I’m not sure if it’s the slight gameplay changes or the strange cartoon-style design of everyone involved but they just feel a little off. That’s not to say fans won’t have fun with them — but the older style may be preferred.

Like Legacy Collection, part two comes with a number of extras including a museum with concept art and other goodies (but not a database or rewind feature, oddly enough) as well as a music player. But that’s really about it. It feels like a missed opportunity that Capcom didn’t throw in a luxurious bonus to fans, like a Mega Man Universe demo (yeah, I know it’s canned, but there’s still a playable build, right?) or maybe even Mega Man: The Fighters or Mega Man + Bass.

Starting Off Mega Man’s Year Right

These two games are bundled together in retail form, though Legacy Collection 2 is really a digital download while the first game is on the cartridge. If you prefer, they’re sold separately in the eShop. And it’s there you can decide which titles you really want to add to your collection. In my opinion, they’re both worth it. But if you can only afford one, the first Collection is the way to go.

While there are some things I would’ve fixed with the second half of the package, Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 is a worthwhile history lesson that Nintendo Switch owners shouldn’t be without. The games are perfectly recreated here, even if some aren’t quite worth their weight in gold as others; and the extras are loaded, giving you a lot to do when you’re not obliterating cleverly named enemies.

2018 should be a strong year for the Blue Bomber, between his triumphant return in Mega Man 11 and his Mega Man X archives getting some love. But it’s nice to see that Capcom has gotten it off on the right foot with Legacy Collection. It may not be a perfect compilation, but it’s still a damn good one that’ll have you blasting into the night.

WWG’s Score: 4/5

Disclaimer: A review code was provided by the publisher.