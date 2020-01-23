Mega Man Movie Picks Up The Batman Writer

The upcoming Mega Man movie has picked up a writer, or more specifically, Mattson Tomlin, best-known for penning the script for The Batman. Further, it’s said that Chernin Entertainment is developing the film, who has been involved in the making of movies like Planet of the Apes, Ford v Ferrari, Hidden Figures, Oblivion, Exodus: Gods and Kings, The Drop, Underwater, and much more. The report comes way of The Hollywood Reporter, who unfortunately doesn’t divulge any further details on the movie.

As you may know, we haven’t heard anything about the movie since October, when Capcom confirmed the project is indeed still happening. Before this, it was thought the project was canned after Disney acquired 21st Century Fox last year.

“…To generate synergy with its popular games via greater global brand awareness and value, the Company has been producing world-leading content, with brands such as Street Fighter and Resident Evil being made into Hollywood movies, now followed by Monster Hunter and Mega Man, which are also scheduled for live-action film adaptation,” said Capcom of the movie back in October during a financial call.

That said, now that it’s been revealed that Tomlin is penning the movie, it’s a bit unclear where that leaves Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who were previously writing and directing the movie alongside producer Masj Oka.

At this point, who knows what to expect from the movie going forward. It’s obviously found a new home and a new writer, but it’s been in some form of development hell for awhile now. And as you will know, video game movies have a history of tortured development. Some eventually release, but many don’t ever see the light of day. However, for now, it seems like Capcom is still looking to make this happen.

