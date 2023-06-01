Meta Quest 3 Announced, Price and More Details Revealed

Meta announced the Meta Quest 3 this week ahead of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase with the new virtual reality headset set to make its debut in Fall 2023. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's creator and current Meta boss, showed off the device on Thursday with a new trailer and accompanying blog posts offering more information about the Meta Quest 3. We'll have to wait until a later date to learn of the full, official specs for the device (unless someone leaks them prior to the full reveal which happens from time to time), but we do know already some details such as storage space options and how much it'll cost.

For those two points, Meta said that the 128GB version of the headset will start at $499.99, and it sounds like that'll be the base model since Meta said it'll offer "an additional storage option for those who want extra space," but not less. For context, the Quest 2 launched at $299, though that price went up and went down over time.

The Quest 3 is said to have better mixed reality capabilities meaning color passthrough so that you can see your surrounding environment in greater detail than that greyscale offered by the Quest 2. It's also supposed to be slimmer and sleeker and more comfortable, too. VR enthusiasts looking for more applications for the device outside of traditional gaming needs can look forward to picking apart its specs and other details when more is revealed later this year on September 27th during the next Meta Connect, but for those who are just worried about their games, they'll be happy to hear that the Quest 3 is compatible with the Quest 2 games.

"Quest 3 is compatible with the Quest 2 catalog of over 500 VR games, apps, and experiences (and counting), and we've got even more exciting new VR and MR titles lined up for launch," the Quest 3 announcement confirmed. "That means Quest 3 will have the world's best library of immersive experiences on day one."

The Quest 3 will be available starting in Fall 2023, and you can enter your contact info here to sign up for more details as those are shared.