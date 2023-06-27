Meta Quest Is Launching New Games Subscription Service

At this point, nearly every major video game platform has some form of game subscription service. Whether it's Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass or Sony's PlayStation Plus, services have quickly become one of the selling points for modern platforms. To that end, Meta Quest has announced that it will be adding a new subscription service called Meta Quest+ that will give players a sizeable collection of virtual reality games to check out on their headset. The service is already live, and if you subscribe before July 31 you'll be able to get your first month for just $1.

First noticed by Gamespot, the Meta blog has all the details prospective users need to know before they sign up. Most importantly, the price of the service (after the first month if you use the deal detailed above) is going to be $7.99 per month. If you know you want to sign up for the long haul, you can pay $59.99 and have the sub for a full year. That works out to a savings of 37%, so it's definitely worth considering. Similar to PlayStation Plus, subscribers will get two new games per month, making it a solid way to grow your library as long as you stay subscribed.

Introducing Meta Quest+, a new VR subscription with two handpicked titles every month. 🔥



Join now for only $1 for the first month and then pay just $7.99 monthly. Get ready to browse less and play more. 🎮



Learn more: https://t.co/phQjT6Ypsc pic.twitter.com/Gnrl8R89yS — Meta Quest (@MetaQuestVR) June 26, 2023

For the first month, players will get the action-rhythm FPS Pistol Whip and arcade adventure Pixel Ripped 1995. Those are two solid games, though Pistol Whip is one of the more popular games on the system, so many subscribers might already own it. Meta has also already announced what's coming in August for the service's second month. Users will get Walkabout Mini Golf and Mothergunship: Forge, giving them a fun social sports game and another solid shooter.

The one caveat in all this is that the service is only compatible with Quest 2 and Quest Pro. It will also come to Quest 3 when that headset launches, but original Quest owners will be left in the cold. That said, the Meta Quest+ subscription certainly seems like a must-own for anyone getting into VR for the first time. It'll give you an affordable way to try out several of the best games on the hardware and see what you like best.