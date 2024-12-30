Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater 2025 Release a Priority for Konami

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is Konami’s upcoming remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The original title was released in 2004 as a prequel in the Metal Gear series. To say fans have been excited and eagerly awaiting this remake would be an understatement. Fortunately, Konami did rerelease the original Metal Gear games earlier, giving fans of the series something to hold them over and a great entry point into the series for newcomers. However, that can only go so far before fans get tired of waiting for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. But it seems that the wait may finally be coming to an end.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a recent interview with 4Gamer, many Japanese developers, including Atlus and Konami, gave insights into their upcoming projects. In the interview, Noriaki Okamura, a producer and designer for Konami, stated, “Our top priority is to deliver a polished and high-quality Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater to our fans.” While Okamura did not give any specifics regarding a release date or window, he did reassure fans that progress is going well.

Previously, PlayStation commented that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater would be released in 2024, but Konami did not confirm or support this. In fact, Konami has been very tight-lipped about the upcoming remake. That is until 4Gamer spoke with Okamura, who suggested it would be released in 2025. Granted, this doesn’t guarantee a 2025 release for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, but it does seem likely at this point.

Okamura previously stated Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was playable from start to finish in September 2024. Until the interview with 4Gamer, this was the last known information regarding Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Since that time, the development team has likely polishing the game and ironing out any issues.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, but it remains to be seen how faithful the remake will be, though it does appear to mostly adhere to the original game. Fans can expect enhanced graphics and likely better controls, but areas seem to be the same from Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Eagle-eyed fans even spotted the same loading screens from the original title. Confirmation of returning voice actors has also been revealed.

This news has been met with mixed reactions. With the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection having recently been released, many have already played through Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. As a result, these players would want more changes made to the remake. On the other hand, diehard fans of the original are just happy to have the enhanced graphics for one of their favorite games.

2025 will be a good year for Metal Gear fans if Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater actually does release. There is no concrete information if Metal Gear will receive a new entry continuing the story, but rumors have been swirling of a Metal Gear Solid 6. But without any concrete proof, fans will have to settle for the upcoming remake.