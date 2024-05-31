Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater May Release in 2025

The new Metal Gear game from Konami called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater was supposedly set to release at some point this year, but according to a new report, it might not be out until 2025. The report in question references a retailer's listed release date for the game which is obviously a placeholder given that it has the game coming out on December 31, 2025, but the fact that the placeholder has it at in 2025 instead of the equally effective placeholder of 2024 suggests that the game might not be planned for this year at all.

Established leaker billbil-kun reported on the supposed release year for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater via Dealabs. Again, placeholder dates are often used, and while billbil-kun said they were unable to confirm the release plans for the new Metal Gear game at this time, their track record on unannounced releases, giveaways, and more is strong enough to suggest that Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater might not actually be releasing this year.

Expanding on that report, the same outlet said that a new announcement is imminent with Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater news supposedly set to be shared within the next 10 days. That would put us right within the window of the Summer Game Fest events that are taking place soon, so again, it's not difficult to subscribe to a guess that we'll be hearing more about this Metal Gear game soon.

It was also suggested that the base version of the game will be sold at $69.99 which seems to be the norm nowadays, so no surprises there. There's supposedly going to be a Collector's Edition as well, though it's unclear at this time what'll be in it.

So far, we've only seen Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater shown off a handle of times, and the only indication we had that it'd be out in 2024 was a video from PlayStation talking about highly anticipated games for the year. Konami hasn't put any kind of a release window on it, but it has offered this about the game as a preview:

"Rival nations are secretly developing weapons that could threaten the future of mankind. Deep in the jungle, an elite soldier must combine stealth with survival to infiltrate the enemy and stop a weapon of mass destruction from triggering the largest full-scale war the world has ever seen."