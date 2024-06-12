Metal Gear Solid Fans Love the New Game's Battle Damage Feature

While Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase was full of major announcements for new first-party games like Doom: The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, and Fable, the company also brought in a few partners to show off their upcoming projects. One of the most notable partner showcases was Konami's Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The remake for the classic game doesn't have a release date yet (despite what an accidental GameStop listing would have you believe), but it's coming later this year. After the show, the developers took to Twitter to point out one gameplay upgrade it made to Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, and fans seem thrilled with the change.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Battle Damage Upgrade

One of the big additions Konami made with the original Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater was the battle damage system. Instead of Snake's health being tied to a simple life bar, the game would track injuries to better simulate real-life combat. For example, if you took a tumble off a ledge, Snake could break his leg, slowing you down until it was properly treated. With Metal Gear Solid Delta, the team is taking that system one step further to finally show some of that damage.

The tweet posted to the official Metal Gear account says, "The battle damage system has been upgraded, with the wear and tear of Snake's clothes, as well as bruises and bullet wounds on his body, reflected in real time."

If you pay close attention to the trailer seen at the Xbox Games Showcase, you'll notice this happening. At around the 1:29 mark, you can see a shirtless Snake firing a machine gun. His right arm and back are covered in bruises and blood, showing off the realities of fighting in the dense jungle. The team also shared a short scene on Twitter where Snake is using a stick to splinter his arm. He's already covered in bandages, so this version of Snake has seen heavy combat and will need some time before he's back in tip-top shape.

Touches like this have fans very excited to play Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. After all, with this damage system, no two playthroughs are going to be exactly alike. Hopefully, Konami continues to impress as it shows off more footage of the upcoming remake.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater launches later this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC