Metal Gear Solid Movie Director Wants to Make an Animated Series With the Original Voice of Snake

Jordan Vogt-Roberts is currently working on the Metal Gear Solid movie, but the director also wants to pursue an animated series, as well. Vogt-Roberts appeared on Animal Talking, and he revealed that he already has the perfect voice in mind for Snake: David Hayter, the longtime voice of the character! Hayter portrayed Solid Snake starting with Metal Gear Solid on the original PlayStation, but was replaced by Kiefer Sutherland in Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Hayter has wanted to reprise the role since, so it seems more than likely the actor would be interested in the role!

Of course, fans of Metal Gear shouldn't get too excited, just yet. Vogt-Roberts is still in the process of trying to get the live-action film made, which he detailed during the show. The director has been working on the movie for six years now, and it's proven to be a bit difficult. As such, fans should wait patiently. Still, longtime fans should be happy to know that the director has a real passion for the video game series. In fact, during the show, a picture of Vogt-Roberts' Metal Gear arm tattoo was shown off.

Metal Gear fans have been a bit starved for news, of late. The series has been effectively on hiatus for the last few years, particularly since Hideo Kojima departed publisher Konami. The series has seen one installment since Kojima's departure, 2018's Metal Gear Survive. That title was more of a spin-off, however, and fan reception was mostly poor. Konami's focus on video games has mostly shifted towards ports and mobile releases over the last few years, so it remains to be seen what might come next for the series.

LIVE NOW! Animal Talking with special guests Shaggy, Jimmy O. Yang, Jordan Vogt-Roberts, and Kiki Wolfkill! https://t.co/bRD0KoF0gM — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) July 2, 2020

For the uninitiated, Animal Talking is a talk show hosted by Gary Whitta that just so happens to take place entirely in Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Nintendo Switch. Since the show kicked off back in April, it has featured a number of major guests, including Elijah Wood, Kevin Smith, and Sting. The show even features Danny Trejo as a regular correspondent!

