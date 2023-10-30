Metal Gear Solid Actor David Hayter Drops Big Tease in New Video

David Hayter, the longtime voice of Solid Snake and Big Boss in the Metal Gear Solid series, has teased that a big new announcement could be on the horizon. This past week, Konami let loose "Volume 1" of its new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection. This bundle contained many of the earlier installments in the stealth-action franchise, all of which were appearing on modern platforms for the first time. In the wake of this release, many Metal Gear fans have started to wonder about when "Volume 2" might end up coming about. And although Konami has yet to make any official announcements, Hayter may have dropped the first tease of its existence.

In a new video shared by Konami, Hayter appeared to hype up the Metal Gear series in the wake of the Master Collection Vol. 1 becoming available. This trailer doesn't last long by any means and clocks in at only 28 seconds in length. At its end, though, Hayter appears on-screen and urges fans to be ready because "this is only the beginning." It's not clear what Hayter might be referencing with this tease, but the immediate conclusion that most will likely draw is tied to Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, which has previously been leaked. Then again, he could be talking about a new video series that Konami is seemingly gearing up to release where Hayter will guide fans "through iconic moments in the Metal Gear Solid franchise."

The voice of Big Boss @DavidBHayter guides us through iconic moments in the #MetalGearSolid franchise.



We hope you're ready, because this, is only the beginning. 🫡🐍#MetalGear #MetalGearSolid pic.twitter.com/Xq2hMCsCvS — Konami (@Konami) October 30, 2023

Beyond simply teasing that something is coming in the pipeline, this video featuring Hayter is notable because the beloved actor hasn't been tied to the series in quite some time. Hayter's last performance as Snake came all the way back in 2010 when he starred in Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. With Metal Gear Solid V, though, Hayter was replaced by Kiefer Sutherland who went on to play Big Boss in both the Ground Zeros prequel and The Phantom Pain. Clearly, though, Hayter's relationship with those at Konami is still strong as he's now promoting Metal Gear in some capacity moving forward.

What do you think Hayter might be teasing in this new video from Konami? And if this tease isn't in reference to Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, what do you think he's referring to? Share your own best guess with me either down in the comments or reach out on social media at @MooreMan12.