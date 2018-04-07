Metal Gear Survive Is Getting a Metal Gear Solid 3-Themed Event

Metal Gear Survive is getting a new update soon that will include a special event based on Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

News of the special event was shared through the official Metal Gear Twitter account as well as the Metal Gear Survive site where a more detailed look at the event was shared. According to the announcement, the game’s event is called The Encounter 1964 and gives players a chance to unlock some unique gear that includes face paint and name plates.

An update is coming to METAL GEAR SURVIVE on April 10 including a METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER themed event! Play “The Encounter 1964” event in co-op mode to get Battle Points to unlock new accessories, face paint, name plates and more. pic.twitter.com/dUpIQiWi9N — METAL GEAR OFFICIAL (@metalgear_en) April 5, 2018

Starting on April 10, the new co-op event will feature the three accessories shown in the tweet’s image above, the Crocodile Cap, Fatigues [Naked Snake], and Jumpsuit [EVA] accessories. In addition to the three accessories that were previewed, the Metal Gear Survive site also detailed the rest of the items that players can earn during the event, each of those found below.

Gesture: “You’re pretty good.”

Avatar Face paint: Zombie

Avatar Face paint: Oyama

Avatar Face paint: Green

Avatar Face paint: Black

Avatar Face paint: Splitter

Avatar Face paint: Woodland

Accessory Ocelot Unit Beret

Accessory Ocelot Unit Beret [w/ Balaclava]

Nameplate FOX

Nameplate PATRIOT

Nameplate Shagohod

Cassette Tape Takin’ On The Shagohod

The event’s start has been scheduled for April 10, but it’s likely that there’s more included in the update instead of just the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater event. Bugfixes and other changes may be included as well, but players will have to wait until the official patch notes drop to see a detailed list of everything that’s changing. Konami has said in the past that all updates for the game would be dropping on Tuesdays, so this date falls in line with when players would be expecting the next update anyway.

Those who haven’t played Metal Gear Survive and might be drawn in by the next update and future patches can actually pick up the game for a pretty low price at the moment. Where it’s typically sold for $40, Amazon recently cut the price down to just around $25 depending on whether you’re buying it for the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. It was being sold for $20 not long ago, but the discount is still quite a bit less than the normal price tag.

Metal Gear Survive is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and look for the new event’s start on April 10.