New Metro Already In Development

Today during its latest investors and earnings call, THQ Nordic announced that a new Metro is already in development. As you may remember, back in May, THQ Nordic announced that 4A Games was working on an undisclosed AAA project. At the time, many assumed it was a new Metro, but it wasn’t confirmed. Now it is though. Unfortunately, this is where the details dry up. For example, we have no clue how far the game is in development. It’s presumably very, very early though given that Metro Exodus only released earlier this year. That said, whenever it does release, it will probably be via the PC, Xbox Scarlett, and PlayStation 5.

For those that don’t know: Metro is a franchise that consists of both novels and video games. Created by Dmitry Glukhovsky’s, the series debuted back in 2005 via Metro 2033, a novel that quickly became popular in Russia, and then spread to Eastern Europe. Since then, the series has developed into a video game franchise via Ukrainian studio 4A Games. The franchise was kicked off in 2010 with Metro 2033, a well-received game that garnered a bit of a cult-classic franchise.

Then in 2013, a follow-up dubbed Metro: Last Light released, creeping the game more towards mainstream appeal. And then this year, the third game in the series, Metro Exodus, released, and it’s safe to say the series and 4A Games have moved towards the center of the industry’s mindshare. The series will probably never be a huge mainstream hit, but it’s certainly found its audience with hardcore gamers, and 4A Games seems only to be getting better and better.

“Anyone who played the past two Metro games will probably already be picking up Metro Exodus on principle, but it’s likely going to be a sleeper hit for anyone who’s even remotely interested in the genres it dabbles in,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “It’s an example of a survival game done right and has significant replay potential stemming from moral and playstyle decisions. In short, it should have no problem competing in a crowded month for game releases or against other similar games which come after it.”

