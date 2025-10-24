Metroid Prime 2 Producer Wants the Game Remade (But Not For the Reason You’d Expect)

The producer of Metroid Prime 2: Echoes has spoken out in favor of the game receiving a remake, but not for the reason you’d likely expect. Back in 2023, a remaster of the original Metroid Prime released on Nintendo Switch. In the wake of its arrival, fans quickly began making it known that they’d like to see Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3 receive this same treatment. And while that hasn’t yet happened, one of the producers on the series has hopes that it will as well.

Speaking in the new Metroid Prime 1-3: A Visual Retrospective art book (via IGN), franchise producer Kensuke Tanabe mentioned briefly that he’d like to see the second game in the series revamped. Surprisingly, though, Tanabe said that the reason he’d like to see a remake of Metroid Prime 2 come about is so the multiplayer component could become more widely played. Tanabe explained that at the time of MP2’s release, local multiplayer was the only way to play the game’s PvP mode. As a result, he didn’t think that enough people actually got to play this element of the title. If it were to be remade or remastered today, through the power of online multiplayer, there’s a good chance that it would be experienced by more people than ever.

“Retro completed the multiplayer mode without compromising on quality,” Tanabe said. “Being of its time, it was designed for local play, so the number of players who actually experienced it might not have been very large. If it is remade, I would be delighted for more people to have the chance to experience it.”

Although Nintendo hasn’t announced anything of the sort yet, widespread rumors and reports over the past couple of years have suggested that a new version of Metroid Prime 2 has been in the works for Switch. Even if a remaster of MP2 did come about, though, there’s no guarantee that the multiplayer mode would be included. Past remasters from Nintendo of games that previously had multiplayer offerings have often been left out when re-released. As such, Tanabe’s desire to see Metroid Prime 2 multiplayer widely played might forever remain nothing but a hopeful wish.

In the near future, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is slated to finally release and will come to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 on December 4th.

