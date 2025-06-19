Metroid Prime 4 Fans Think Release Date Is Soon After Leaked Ad

A new ad for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has reportedly leaked, claiming that the game is “out now” on Nintendo Switch 2. The Switch 2 just released earlier this month and while it has been a huge commercial hit for Nintendo, some have been pretty critical of the games available for it. Some have been frustrated that the bulk of Switch 2 games are “game key” cards, which is basically a license to download the game from the internet instead of being able to play it natively from the cartridge. Others have been critical about the lack of “new” games on it, as a lot of them are ports of older games.

Mario Kart World and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour are the only brand new first-party games on the console right now. There are some great games on the way, however. Donkey Kong Bonanza will release on Nintendo Switch 2 next month, giving fans a pretty sizable new game to play on their shiny new console. There are also some other big games due out later this year, but perhaps the biggest release on the horizon for Nintendo fans is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. The game was announced for the original Switch back in 2017. Nearly a full decade later, the game is set to release later this year, much to the excitement of fans.

However, some think Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is coming very soon. In fact, some think it’s coming out as soon as *checks calendar*… right now? A new supposed ad for the game posted by Reddit user orchestar claims that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is out right now, as in this very second. That is, of course, not true (we checked the eShop). The ad was discovered in the Oxford Circus station in the London Underground next to a variety of other Nintendo Switch 2 ads. Some thought the image looked like photoshop or AI due to the alignment of the “Out Now” bubble on the poster, but the Reddit user posted other angles of the ad to try and prove that it’s real.

VGC went to the station and confirmed the ad is real, but noted that the “out now” bubble on the poster is very similar to one on Mario Kart World. He speculated that it was a template used on Switch 2 ads that was placed on the Metroid Prime 4 one in error. It won’t be too surprising if we hear more from Nintendo on this matter soon.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond doesn’t have a concrete release date right now, but some think this could indicate a shadow drop in the coming days. This seems unlikely, though, and more likely suggests an error when putting up the ad. It may indicate that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond was planned to be a Nintendo Switch 2 launch game at some point, but was internally delayed, which could explain why the launch line-up feels a bit dry.

The third and other possible outcome, assuming this is real, is that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is coming out very soon, possibly in August or September. As of right now, we can only speculate.