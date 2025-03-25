New Metroid Prime 4 Rumor Leaves Nintendo Fans Confused

The newest rumor tied to Nintendo’s upcoming game Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has left fans puzzled. Since being unveiled once again this past summer, Nintendo hasn’t said or shown off anything further of Metroid Prime 4. Naturally, many have expected that the game would show up at Nintendo’s upcoming Switch 2-focused Direct, which is set to transpire next week on April 2nd. Based on new information that has come about, though, this now sounds like it won’t be happening.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to video game insider extas1s, Metroid Prime 4 won’t be a focus of the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. While the event will be filled with news of games that will be coming to Switch 2, presumably at launch and after, Metroid Prime 4 is said to not be one of these titles. Assuming that this rumor is accurate, it raises questions about when Nintendo will choose to share more details about MP4 in advance of its release in 2025.

Play video

On one hand, this rumor makes a fair amount of sense given that Metroid Prime 4 has only been announced to come to the original Nintendo Switch. While past rumors have suggested that the game would be cross-gen for Switch and Switch 2, this might not end up being the case after all. As such, Nintendo choosing to leave it out of its Switch 2 presentation would be a logical one.

Alternatively, Nintendo could look to highlight Metroid Prime 4 at a showcase happening this week. While there currently isn’t any Direct or presentation slated to transpire in the coming days, recent rumors have indicated that Nintendo is planning an event of some sort to take place in advance of its Switch 2 Direct. If this is accurate, it would mean that said presentation would have to be announced quite soon and would presumably happen tomorrow or Thursday. A showing of Metroid Prime 4 at this point would be feasible as it would allow next week’s event to focus entirely on Switch 2 exclusive games.

For now, the only thing we know with absolute certainty about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is that it’s slated to arrive on Nintendo Switch at some point in 2025. Whether or not it’s a cross-gen game with Switch 2 remains to be seen, but if nothing else, it should be playable on the new version of the console thanks to its backward compatibility with the Switch library.