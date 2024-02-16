Metroid Prime 4 Insider Gives Update on Long-Awaited Game

Metroid Prime 4 was announced for Nintendo Switch seven calendar years ago. Five calendar years ago, the project restarted development. Since then, we've not heard anything about the game from Nintendo. Naturally, Nintendo fans are hopeful this will change in 2024, and according to a new report, this was apparently the plan at some point, though it is unclear if it is still the plan. The report comes the way of industry insider Jeff Grubb, a source that is typically reliable. Speaking on the Games Mess Decides podcast, Grubb had the following to say about Metroid.

"It's a source that got a lot of other stuff right," said Grubb while speaking about digging through his old contact list trying to remember why he thought something with Metroid was going to happen this year. "We'll see about this, and this stuff could have changed obviously... they mentioned 'hey, they are trying to get something put together for a big Metroid marketing campaign that will probably drop around May 2024'. So, hey, this is probably not going to pan out because this tidbit I got is very old now, and things have probably changed since then."

Grubb doesn't mention Metroid Prime 4 specifically, but it is unclear what else this could be in reference to. Not only is there nothing else known in the Metroid pipeline, but what else could warrant a big Metroid marketing campaign other than Metroid Prime 4? Unfortunately, Grubb leaves things a bit vague and notes this is likely outdated information at this point.

What this scoop does tell us though is that while May 2024 is probably still not on the table, a 2024 marketing campaign could be on the table, as well as a 2024 release. However, if this game ends up being a Switch 2 launch title, then don't expect it to release until 2025.

As always, take this rumor with a grain of salt like you would any rumor, especially because it is laced with speculation and some doubt. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from Nintendo, but if this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.