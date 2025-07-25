Metroid Prime 4 Release Date Could Be Revealed Soon Despite Delay Rumors

Metroid fans recently got potentially bad news about the next installment. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is on many Nintendo fans’ radar as another big title for the Nintendo Switch 2 console. However, a recent report suggested the game might wind up delayed from its 2025 release window due to development issues. This had many Nintendo Switch 2 and Metroid fans upset. Now, new intel suggests there could be hope we’ll learn more about when to expect Metroid Prime 4 soon.

On July 25th, multiple sources shared that the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Metroid Prime 4 now has a rating in Korea. Games typically need to reach a certain stage of readiness before they can receive a content rating. Seeing ratings like this go up often suggests that a release date reveal is imminent. So, knowing that Metroid Prime 4 now has a rating could be a relief for fan fears following the news of development delays.

Metroid Prime 4 Beyond Nintendo Switch 2 Edition rated in Korea www.grac.or.kr/Statistics/P… — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-07-25T12:45:33.542Z

The game will be rated Ages 12 and up, at least in Korea. It achieves this score due to “mild violence” against alien lifeforms. For those familiar with the Metroid franchise, this isn’t a surprise. But it could mean that Nintendo plans to unveil the Metroid Prime 4 release date soon. Keep in mind, this doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t be delayed. However, that 2025 release window feels a bit more likely again with this latest development. That said, this isn’t the first time rumors have implied a big Metroid Prime 4 announcement that never came.

Mounting Number of Nintendo Game Ratings Could Confirm July Nintendo Direct

Metroid Prime 4 is the latest of a few Nintendo titles to have ratings pop up in the last few days. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment also recently saw a rating go live in Brazil. With more games seemingly getting prepped for big announcements, Nintendo fans are even more confident about a long-rumored Nintendo Direct this month.

July is nearly over, but many fans and insiders are confident we’ll get a surprise Nintendo Direct showcase in the next week or so. The ratings of Hyrule Warriors and now Metroid Prime 4 do imply that Nintendo could be getting ready to drop some big announcements. Whether that’s for a still unconfirmed July Nintendo Direct, we don’t yet know.

At any rate, it’s no secret that Nintendo fans are eager for more games to release for the Switch 2. Donkey Kong Bananza‘s release brought some much-needed variety to the first-party catalog for the newest console. But many fans may still hold out for more game releases before they buy the Switch 2. So, whether it’s for an upcoming Direct or another occasion, it’s no surprise that Nintendo is making moves to confirm release dates for more of its big games.

