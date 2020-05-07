Microsoft Fans are Pumped for Tomorrow's Xbox 20/20 Event
Tomorrow, Microsoft fans are going to get a big look at the Xbox Series X during the Xbox 20/20 gameplay event. As of this writing, no one is quite sure what to expect from the presentation; Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be shown, but that's the only game confirmed, thus far. While Sony has revealed very little about the PlayStation 5, Microsoft has been gradually pulling back the curtain on the Xbox Series X. It's hard to say which strategy will work out in the long-term, but Xbox fans definitely seem ready to learn more about their next generation console of choice!
Are you excited for tomorrow's Xbox 20/20 event? What games are you hoping to see showcased during the event? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think about tomorrow's Xbox 20/20 presentation!
It's always exciting to see fans this pumped!
It’s like
Christmas Eve except for the Xbox community! 😄 I am so ready for
tomorrow! #XboxSeriesX
#Xbox
#gaming
https://t.co/3Nkxkjp3Xe
It’s like Christmas Eve except for the Xbox community! 😄 I am so ready for tomorrow! #XboxSeriesX #Xbox #gaming https://t.co/3Nkxkjp3Xe— Spring ~ Xbox Ambassador (@RWGameing) May 7, 2020
The hype is real.
Xbox series x
gameplay tomorrow 👀
Xbox series x gameplay tomorrow 👀— ben (@_BEN_11) May 7, 2020
This is a great chance for Microsoft to win some people over.
I’m going to eventually buy an Xbox Series X and a PS5, but
C’MON! Convince me to buy the Xbox Series X first. I can’t wait to see
what’s in store tomorrow! :D
I’m going to eventually buy an Xbox Series X and a PS5, but C’MON! Convince me to buy the Xbox Series X first. I can’t wait to see what’s in store tomorrow! :D— Legosi - Wild Side Fanatic (@Alpha2797) May 7, 2020
Should be a big day for fans.
So excited for
the Xbox Series X event tomorrow 😁
So excited for the Xbox Series X event tomorrow 😁— Jen🇮🇹🇬🇧❤️ (@JenBandicoot) May 7, 2020
Maybe this will change his mind.
I have little to
no interest in buying an Xbox Series X console but my god I’m excited to
see some Gameplay though #Xbox
#XboxSeriesX
#InsideXbox
I have little to no interest in buying an Xbox Series X console but my god I’m excited to see some Gameplay though #Xbox #XboxSeriesX #InsideXbox— ShadyTurbo (@ShadyTurbo) May 7, 2020
There's nothing wrong with that!
Wanna know how
much of a nerd i am? I’m planning on waking up at 8am on my day off to
watch Xbox Series X game video. Now, will i actually do it? Who knows,
but it’s the intent that counts.
Wanna know how much of a nerd i am? I’m planning on waking up at 8am on my day off to watch Xbox Series X game video. Now, will i actually do it? Who knows, but it’s the intent that counts.— Mike Morby (@MikeMorby7) May 7, 2020
Just a few hours to go...
Buzzing too find
out the games being revealed for the xbox series x
tomorrow.
Buzzing too find out the games being revealed for the xbox series x tomorrow.— Robert-w.a.t.p (@rangerslad1983) May 6, 2020
Well, most people are excited, at least!
Ready for massive disappointed like always from
Xbox
Ready for massive disappointed like always from Xbox— Wesley white (@wesleywhite626) May 7, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.