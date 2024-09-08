Microsoft Insider Reveals Next Final Fantasy Games Coming to Xbox

The relationship between Microsoft and Square Enix has drastically improved following the release of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox Series X|S. Square Enix has made it clear that this release was not just a one-off, and there's a lot more support planned for the Xbox platform. While the company does not have anything announced at this time, there have been a lot of rumors about games that could end up ported over from PlayStation. In a recent episode of The Xbox Two podcast, Jez Corden of Windows Central said that he's heard that Xbox will have announcements at Tokyo Game Show.

"I do think we are going to get something Final Fantasy-related. I've heard that the whole slate's on the docket, including Final Fantasy VII [Remake], XVI, and Pixel Remasters," said Corden. "A lot of people were wondering, like, has Sony locked down Final Fantasy VII forever? I've heard that is not the case and that Final Fantasy VII will eventually come to Xbox. I don't know when it will, and I don't know if it will be in the first wave."

Corden went on to say that he expects to see the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters and Final Fantasy XVI announced at Tokyo Game Show. He does not expect to see Final Fantasy VII Remake right away, as there needs to be more consideration put into how to bring the game over, given that it's part of a trilogy. Corden also noted that he isn't sure of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth's current status as an exclusive. It's possible that the game could be prevented from making the jump to other consoles until sometime in the future.

Starting things off with the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters and Final Fantasy XVI would make the most sense! After all, the Pixel Remasters would give Xbox users a chance to experience the first six entries in the series, while Final Fantasy XVI is the most recent numbered entry. It's a great way to showcase how far the series has come over the decades, and would certainly be easier than figuring out how best to handle a trilogy that isn't complete just yet, while also having to factor in PlayStation's timed exclusivity for the third chapter.

Thankfully, we only have to speculate for a few more weeks, as Xbox's Tokyo Game Show presentation will take place on September 26th.

