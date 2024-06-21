Minecraft Native PS5 Version Finally Launches

Earlier this year, Minecraft developer Mojang launched its yearly update, adding tons of new content to the sandbox game. The Tricky Trials update introduced trial chambers, the new mace weapons, and all kinds of other additions. However, PlayStation 5 users are still waiting for Mojang to release a native version of Minecraft for their console of choice. Currently, players have to download the old PlayStation 4 version, putting it behind the Xbox Series X/S version of the game. Fortunately, that's all changing very soon because Mojang has revealed that the native version of Minecraft for PlayStation 5 has gone into testing and will soon be ready for its full launch.

Of course, it's worth noting that Mojang hasn't given players a release date for the final version of the PS5 update. This preview build is a big first step, but it could be a month or more before the final build is ready to go. The developers even note, "Preview builds will likely be unstable and are not representative of the final version quality." They also tell players to back up their saves before joining a preview version. Until Mojang reveals more about its plans, it's impossible to say how long this testing process will take. After all, the team wants to nail this release and keep all of the PlayStation 5 Minecraft players' servers and worlds running smoothly during the transition.

If you want to join in on the test, all you need to do is log into Minecraft on your PS5, navigate to the "Settings tab," and select "Preview." This will enable the new version of the game, letting you help the developers test the native PS5 update. However, it's important to remember that you'll only be able to play multiplayer with other PlayStation consoles when using the preview build. Crossplay will eventually be enabled but during the testing phase, you'll have to stick with other PlayStation players. That said, you can use crossplay on Realms if you have an active subscription. However, preview Realms are different from normal Realms, so plan accordingly.

Hopefully, this testing phase only lasts a few weeks and PlayStation 5 players will have their native version of Minecraft very soon. Minecraft is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. With the recently released Tricky Trials update, now is a wonderful time to jump back in and get to building.