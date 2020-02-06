Minecraft Is Adding a Way to Make Diamond Gear Even Better

Diamond gear in Minecraft is basically the best players can get, the pinnacle of resources used to craft armor and tools. Players can improve them further with enchantments, but the Minecraft team is adding a new material that’s used to make Diamond gear even better. That new resource is called “Netherite,” and it’s been included in the latest Minecraft Snapshot for players to test out before it gets a wide release on other platforms.

Mojang unveiled its plans for Netherite in the breakdown of what’s included in the game’s latest Java Snapshot. As the name of the material suggests, it can only be found in the Nether, a place that’s somewhat challenging to get to and even more difficult to survive in. If you can manage to make it there and collect enough Netherite, you’ll be able to buff even your Diamond gear beyond what was previously possible.

To acquire Netherite, you’ll want to first head to the Nether. Once you’re there, look for Ancient Debris that’s found in the lower parts of the Nether. Collect that and turn it into Netherite Scrap by using the Furnace, though Mojang suggests using a Blast Furnace instead to speed up the process. Combine four of the Netherite Scraps with four Gold Ingots by using a Crafting Table and you’ll have yourself a Netherite Ingot.

Some trees whisper in the wind, but these particular trees were screaming at us that they’d rather be called Crimson Forest and Warped Forest from now on. Fine, trees – here’s our first Java Snapshot from the all-new Nether! ↣ https://t.co/Hptl62qNVC ↢ pic.twitter.com/FAYIXli9Wt — Minecraft (@Minecraft) February 5, 2020

You’ll need several Netherite Ingots if you want to fully upgrade you gear which means several perilous trips to the Nether and lots of luck for finding everything you need. It might seem like a lot, but the effects of Netherite-enhanced gear that Mojang outlined in the list below show why gathering the resources is worth the trouble.

Netherite Effects

Netherite items float in lava so you don’t lose all your gear after that unplanned lava bath

Netherite items have higher enchantment value than diamond (but not as high as gold)

Netherite tools work faster and last longer than diamond

Netherite weapons do more damage than diamond

Netherite armor have higher toughness and durability than diamond

Netherite armor gives you knockback resistance, so you barely get knocked back at all when hit by arrows and such

…and it looks cool!

This Netherite resource is part of the larger Nether update that composed the rest of the Java Snapshot. Expect that content to come to other platforms eventually.