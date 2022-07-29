Minecraft Amiibos Release Date Revealed by Nintendo

The long-awaited Super Smash Bros. amiibo for Minecraft characters Steve and Alex are coming very soon. Amiibo are some of the most interesting and unique products from Nintendo, spawned during the time of the toys to life genre craze. Although that genre crashed and burned, leaving no real trace of a future in its demise, amiibo lived on. Although they're not as reliant on specific games as other toys to life projects, amiibo spawned a frenetic following. Namely, they're really well-made figures based on iconic characters that typically grant players access to in-game items that otherwise wouldn't be accessible. The latest wave of figures center around two Minecraft characters and they're coming very soon.

After previously being slated for spring 2022, the Minecraft Steve and Alex amiibo will be releasing on September 9th. These particular figures are based on the Super Smash Bros. line, so players can scan them into the game and fight alongside them. With that said, some players don't even take them out of the box as they're simply amazing collector's items. Some of these amiibo can be a bit rare and given the high demand for these Minecraft figures in particular, you may want to pre-order one while you have a chance. There's no indication that these will be limited edition, but that doesn't mean they won't be hard to get at launch. After all, we all know how much of a rush there is to secure Nintendo items on day one.

Block off your calendar! The Steve & Alex Super Smash Bros. #amiibo will be released on September 9th. #Minecraft pic.twitter.com/9hsbfEThOO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 29, 2022

With that said, the new amiibo are imminent and fans can get excited for the new release. It's already been confirmed that there won't be anymore new characters for Super Smash Bros., bringing the game's reign to a conclusion. With that said, some fans are hoping that Sora will still get an amiibo given he's the only character to not have one yet. As of right now, nothing has been announced, though.

Are you going to get the Minecraft amiibo? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.