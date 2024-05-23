MLB The Show 24 Update #10 Released With Patch Notes

MLB The Show 24 has been out for several months and the team at San Diego Studios has continued to improve the game with new patches and Diamond Dynasty content. The first season of content has two weeks left as of this writing, which means the team is gearing up to launch the second, months-long season very soon. You might think SDS would hold back a new patch until then, but the developers have dropped the tenth patch today, bringing several important changes to MLB The Show 24. We'll likely see even more fixes when the new season hits, but the tenth patch does have a few solid updates.

One of the most notable additions with this update is a change to pack buying. Players can now open a web page when purchasing packs that shows them the drop rates for cards in the pack. That's important because it means players can easily understand the chance of getting the card they want. SDS has also added the St. Louis Cardinals City Connect uniform, which will excite fans of that squad. Plus, SDS has updated swing animations to improve visual feedback. This should make it easier for players to line up their timing at the dish and become better hitters.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update #10. MLB The Show 24 is available now on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox platforms. Remember to finish your Season 1 pass quickly in Diamond Dynasty before it goes away on June 7th.

MLB The Show 24 Update #10 Patch Notes

(Photo: San Diego Studio)

GENERAL:

St. Louis Cardinals City Connect uniform has been added.

Fixed a bug where a baserunner would "disappear" after using quick manage to simulate a hit.

DIAMOND DYNASTY:

When buying a pack, users can now access a web page that displays drop rates for items contained in a pack.

ROAD TO THE SHOW:

Fixed a bug where pitchers' throw buttons were incorrect when picking off base runners with throw mapping set to "fielder".

STORYLINES:

Fixed an issue where new Storylines tiles would disappear after being completed.

MISCELLANEOUS:

Various commentary and presentation updates.

DEVELOPER NOTES: