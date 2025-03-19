MLB The Show 25: All Hidden Rewards for Cactus Map

MLB The Show 25 is here, which means another year of content to dive into in Diamond Dynasty. If you’re looking to earn tons of packs to get your DD squad started, Conquests are among the best places to turn first. The Cactus Map is one of the best places to earn tons of packs, including two Headliner packs which could potentially contain Diamond versions of Starting Pitcher Tanner Houck or Catcher Ivan Rodriguez. You’ll need luck on your side, but you can’t win without trying. Here’s every hidden reward on the Cactus map in MLB The Show 25.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hidden Rewards on the Cactus Map

At first glance, it doesn’t look like there are many hidden rewards on the Cactus map. However, four of the Strongholds also contain extra rewards, giving you several more packs to work with. Here’s a full list of everything you’ll earn from hidden rewards:

3 The Show Packs

Cleveland Stronghold – The Show Pack

Rangers Stronghold – Headliners Pack

Rockies Stronghold – The Show Pack

Dodgers Stronghold – Headliners Pack

That’s only the tip of the iceberg of rewards on the Cactus map. You’ll also earn several rewards by completing objectives through gameplay. Here are all of the goals on the Cactus Conquest Map that you can (and should) complete.

MLB The Show 25 Cactus Map Goals

In addition to all of the hidden rewards on the Cactus map, you’ll also earn several more rewards for completing the map. The best goal is a Deluxe Choice Pack. At the time of this writing, that’ll get you a Pipeline pack. However, if you don’t love this current program, you can hold onto that pack until something new drops and potentially get that pack.

It’s still a random draw for what pack you’ll get but SDS gives you the option of holding onto these packs until you want to use them, giving you the potential to pack even better players. Though, we love the main Pipeline reward, Roki Sasaki, so it might be worth using this pack to help you lock that collection in. Here are all of the regular goals:

Acquire 50M fans – The Show Pack

Capture any enemy Stronghold – The Show Pack

Acquire 100M fans – Headliners Pack

Capture any 5 enemy Strongholds – The Show Pack

Capture any 10 enemy Strongholds – 5 The Show Packs

Capture all enemy Strongholds – Ballin’ is a Habit Pack

Conquer all Territories and complete the Cactus Map – Deluxe Choice Pack and 5,000 XP

MLB The Show 25 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC if you purchased the Deluxe Edition. The standard version launches on March 18th.