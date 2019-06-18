Monster Hunter Movie Trailer Makes Its Way Online

Today, the very first trailer of Screen Gems’ upcoming Monster Hunter movie was shown during the Shanghai International Film Festival, and now, a few hours later, it has leaked online in unofficial capacity. Unfortunately, it’s off-screen footage, so it’s not a great first-look at the movie. However, if you’re dying to know what it looks like in action, then this is your first opportunity to see it. Of course, the official trailer should be releasing soon now that it was shown at Shanghai International Film Festival, but at the moment, there’s no word from Screen Gems or anyone involved on when the trailer will go live.

For those that don’t know: Monster Hunter is an upcoming fantasy-action thriller being directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, and as you can gauge from the name, it’s based on the video game series of the same name, well loosely at least. The film is being produced by Impact Pictures and Constantin Film, and will star Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, T.I., Ron Perlman, Diegon Boneta, and Meagan Good.

We don’t know much about the movie itself other than it stars a United Nations military team that falls into a portal to an alternate dimension, where, like in Monster Hunter, humans fights ridiculously sized monsters and beasts. Not only does the military team now have to survive this hostile world, but it has to defend the portal to make sure no monsters get through and invade earth. As you will know, Monster Hunter games aren’t known for their plot, but their action, and this seems like it will follow suit, or at least that’s the vibe the story synopsis and this trailer give off.

As you will know, this project has been incubating for quite some time. All the way back in 2012 it was reported that director Paul W.S. Anderson would direct the film, which was accurate. Anderson is perhaps best known for the Resident Evil movie franchise, and is known to be a big fan of the Monster Hunter series, so much so that he considers this film a “passion project.”

Barring any delay, Monster Hunter will release in theaters worldwide on September 4, 2020.