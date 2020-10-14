Monster Hunter Fans Divided After Movie's First Trailer

The first trailer for the new Monster Hunter movie is out now, and Monster Hunter fans sure do have a lot to say about it. Many people who’ve frequented the long-running franchise of games as they released were hesitant about the idea of a movie adaptation anyway with the latest trailer solidifying those sorts of concerns for some while alleviating them for others. If nothing else, people seem pretty happy with how the actual monsters are portrayed in the movie which is welcome news considering how iconic and memorable those monsters are to the players.

The new film from director Paul W.S. Anderson stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, and more, and if you haven’t seen the trailer yet, you can catch it above to see all the monsters and out-of-place combatants in action. Jovovich and her military companions are sent through a portal to the Monster Hunter world and immediately come face to face with some of the beast that live there.

Throughout the rest of the trailer we see a preview of some of the Monster Hunter beasts the cast will encounter. While some people have expressed frustration or hesitation because of the plot that views the Monster Hunter story from a completely different angle, the depiction of the monsters and the sheer size of the creatures seems to have left people optimistic. It helps that there’s a good chance many Monster Hunter players have a favorite beast from the games, so if that particular one is going to be in the movie and be represented well, there’s at least one reason to see the film.

For those who need some help making sense of what they just saw in the trailer, you can find the official synopsis for the movie below. Beneath that you’ll find some of the first reactions to the trailer expressing a range of emotions from Monster Hunter fans.

“Behind our world, there is another: a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.”

Monster Hunter comes to theaters on December 30th.