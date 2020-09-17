Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Announced for Nintendo Switch

✖

Nintendo and Capcom not one but two new Monster Hunter games called Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin during Nintendo’s latest Direct this week. A trailer shown off during the event highlighted different parts of the games like new monsters and a different take on the Monster Hunter formula. Both games have only been announced for the Nintendo Switch so far with Monster Hunter Rise coming on March 26, 2021, and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin releasing during Summer 2021.

Seeing a Monster Hunter game announced during the event wasn’t too surprising since there had been hints of one to be announced at the Direct beforehand, but most weren’t expecting there to be two Monster Hunter announcements. Rumors predating the event suggested that we’d see a new Monster Hunter game announced this week and that it might be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch. As it turns out, we’ll actually be seeing two of those release in the next couple of months.

While only a small slice of the new Monster Hunter games were shown off during the event, Capcom and Nintendo offered a more in-depth look into the games afterwards in a Monster Hunter-focused follow-up to the Direct. There, Capcom, showed off more of Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Additional gameplay and commentary from the creators shared more insights into the designs behind the games. The Monster Hunter talks are currently housed as part of the ongoing Direct and will likely be shared as a separate upload later for those who just want to digest all the new Monster Hunter info and nothing else from the Direct.

Stay tuned to Monster Hunter Direct - 9.17.2020 for a deeper dive on Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2 with special guests from our development teams!

For Monster Hunter Rise, a Deluxe Edition of the new game has also been announced that’ll come with the base game itself and extra cosmetics and armor pieces among other customizations. Those who pre-order the game will get extra content as well.

Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will come to the Nintendo Switch on March 26, 2021, and Summer 2021, respectively.