Monster Hunter Wilds New Blossomdance Festival Event Brings Extra Login Bonuses and More

Starting today, Monster Hunter Wilds fans can enjoy a brand-new live event in the Grand Hub. This beautiful spring event is called The Festival of Accord: Blossomdance, and it features seasonal decorations, items, gestures, and more. Throughout the event period, Hunters will be able to collect a daily login bonus and participate in special event-themed activities. There’s plenty going on during the Blossomdance event in Monster Hunter Wilds, so let’s cover the basics to make sure you don’t miss any important bonuses while they’re available.

The Festival of Accord: Blossomdance event begins on April 22nd and runs through May 7th, giving Monster Hunter Wilds fans just about two weeks to enjoy the festivities. The event period offers an extra login bonus each day throughout the event, but that’s not all! There are a few special Blossomdance quests, limited-time items to collect, and other bonuses to look out for. Players invested in the Blossomdance aesthetic can also pick up an extra, paid Blossomdance DLC pack with cosmetic items and poses starting on April 23rd.

Exclusive Blossomdance Items

Claiming the daily login bonus during the Blossomdance event in Monster Hunter Wilds will earn players the following exclusive items:

Seikret decoration

Pendants

Gestures

BGM track

Pop-up camp gear options

Pop-up camp customizations

Hunter profile background

Hunter profile pose

Hunter profile nameplate

Hunter profile titles

Blossomdance Festival Event Quests

Some of the cosmetics you can unlock during the Blossomdance event in MHW

During the event period, players will be able to participate in two special, time-limited quests.

Daughters of Carabosse

In this limited-time quest, players will gather special materials to collect two pieces of equipment. You will be able to unlock the Blossom α armor set and Felyne Butterfly α Palico equipment by completing this limited-time quest during the Blossomdance event. Here are the details & requirements;

Location: Wounded Hollow

Level Requirement: HR 16 or higher

Completion Condition: Hunt 2 Lala Barina

That Won’t Work on Me

This quest will see players gather special materials to obtain headgear, including the Sealed Eyepatch α, plus a new outfit for Alma. You will need to get far enough in the game to unlock outfit customization to equip the new outfit for Alma. Here are the details for this limited-time event quest in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Location: Ruins of Wyveria

Level Requiprement: HR 31 or higher

Completion Condition: Hunt the Tempered Xu Wu

In addition to these two Blossomdance Festival events, other in-game events that are set for this week will also be taking place. This includes the Gravios Blockade quest, Chemicus Nocturnus, and Careening Out of Control.

Other Blossomdance Event Bonuses

Closeup of the new seasonal meal in Monster Hunter Wilds

In addition to the above, there are a few more special event bonuses that Monster Hunter Wilds fans can look forward to during the Blossomdance event.

Special seasonal meal at the Grand Hub canteen, obtained via login bonuses

Lucky vouchers increased to 2 per day

Limited bounties will be updated daily

Sale on items in the Provisions Stockpile for the entire event duration

To be able to participate in the Blossomdance event in Monster Hunter Wilds, gamers will need to have gotten far enough in the game to unlock the Grand Hub. Otherwise, some aspects of the event may not be available to you.

The Festival of Accord: Blossomdance event is live in Monster Hunter Wilds until May 7th. Players will be able to collect event login rewards and participate in time-limited events throughout the period on all platforms.