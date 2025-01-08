Next Monster Hunter Wilds Beta Confirmed for February

2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years for Monster Hunter fans as we rapidly approach the release of Monster Hunter Wilds on February 28, 2025. Fans were able to check out the game in an early beta, and Capcom has been very forthcoming with details about the upcoming title. However, Capcom is showing its generosity once more and inviting players to participate in a second open beta for Monster Hunter Wilds. There is a lot to enjoy in the open beta, but some players may want to go in blind on launch day. For those who want to know what they are getting into, the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta is the perfect way to do so.

Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto sits down to play Monster Hunter Wilds and shows players what to expect in the upcoming open beta. The second Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test runs in two sessions. The first starts on February 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm, and runs through February 9, 2025, at 6:59 pm. The second session runs from February 13, 2025, 7:00p, through February 16, 2025, 6:59 pm.

The second open beta test for Monster Hunter Wilds will be nearly identical to the first open beta test but with a few key differences. The first difference is the Gypceros, a returning monster, is available for players to hunt. The second difference is players can carry over their created characters to the full game, but this does not include game progress. Those who participate in the second open beta will receive a special bonus, a decorative charm for your weapon or Seikret, in the full launch of Monster Hunter Wilds. Additionally, players will receive an item pack redeemable in the full game.

From the first Monster Hunter Wilds open beta, players can enjoy the character creation, the story trial, and the slay Doshaguma quest. The second open beta test for Monster Hunter Wilds is available to everyone, including those who do not have PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass Core/Ultimate. This is a great way to experience Monster Hunter Wilds before launch or to replay content from the first beta.

It is important to note that gameplay improvements discussed after the first open beta for Monster Hunter Wilds will not be implemented in the second open beta. These will be present when Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28, 2025, though. This means fans should expect the same performance from the first open beta in the second open beta.

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest title in the Monster Hunter series, following the release of Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter World. The title takes inspiration from both and implements its own unique features. New monsters, weapons, companions, and more await players in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to check out the second open beta to see a sneak peek of what you can experience in the full release.