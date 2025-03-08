New Monster Hunter Wilds Feature Looks Better Than Ever in This Clip: “Absolute Cinema”

We’re in our second full weekend with Monster Hunter Wilds, and gamers are still finding new things to love about the game. With two new event quests to take on and plenty of multiplayer madness to enjoy, there’s no shortage of ways to keep putting hours into Monster Hunter Wilds. As players wrack up hours and level up their skills, there’s no shortage of excellent footage from the game on social media. A recent viral clip showing off the brand-new Power Clash ability proves why gamers are falling hard for Monster Hunter Wilds whether they’re longtime franchise fans or new to the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Power Clash is one of the new additions in this latest Monster Hunter entry. The ability lets you make use of the guard ability in a new way, fleshing out this defensive feature with a surprise offensive boost. The Power Clash ability charges whenever players use a guard-capable weapon to block attacks from monsters. Once it’s fully charged, the Power Clash ability will activate when blocking specific kinds of monster attacks. An on-screen pop up lets gamers know it’s time to hit the attack button, dealing damage and eventually knocking over the opponent.

And sure, that all sounds cool. But to really get a feel for the Power Clash ability, you need to see it in action. That’s where this TikTok clip from @Patchy694, set to “I Need a Hero” of Shrek 2 fame, comes in.

The song choice here is spot-on, adding to the “absolute cinema” vibes of this new Monster Hunter Wilds skill in action. The player’s use of the skill to defend their fallen ally just adds to the perfection of the clip, which has many gamers declaring it an immediate masterpiece.

How to Use the Power Clash Mechanic in Monster Hunter Wilds

It’s rare that gamers agree on anything, but Monster Hunter Wilds fans can’t stop talking about how amazing this clip is. Commentors are going so far as to declare this gamer the new main character of the game. In fact, this clip makes Power Slash look so cool that many players are going to swap their weapon allegiance to the Greatsword as shown in the clip. Because Power Slash requires guarding, only certain weapons can pull it off, and the Greatsword is one of the lucky few. In fact, some fans think it’s the best weapon in the game due to the fact that Power Clashes are “such a peak mechanic.”

If you want to start hitting that Power Clash ability after seeing this player’s hero moment, here’s a list of the weapons that can block and initiative the ability:

Greatsword

Heavy Blowgun

Charge Blade

Gun Lance

Lance

Sword and Shield

Epic weapons lead to epic moments in monster hunter wilds

If you’ve got one of these weapons and use it to guard, you’re well on your way to a Power Clash moment. Some gamers who haven’t been using these weapons are seeing Power Clash in action for the very first time through this clip. Clearly given the level of awesome involved, more Hunters will be swapping their weapon choice hoping they, too, can pull off an epic moment like this one.

Have you been using Power Clash in Monster Hunter Wilds? Let us know in the comments below!