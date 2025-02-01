Every Monster Hunter Wilds Pre-Order, Beta, and Save Data Bonus to Claim

The epic return to the Monster Hunter franchise is right around the corner. Capcom’s newest action role-playing game, Monster Hunter Wilds will bring the acclaimed series to a new world with the “Forbidden Lands,” an uninhabited environment crawling with monsters. As the Capcom series, suggests the game leaves it up to you and your group of hunters (through co-op or single-player) to explore the large open world ahead of you.

While the game isn’t launching until February 28th, the game’s popularity has already attracted many franchise fans, with the latest open beta bringing in over 460,000 players on Steam. In anticipation of the global launch, Monster Hunter fans can get exclusive items, save data bonuses, and even get the chance to play the game weeks before its end-of-the-month release.

THe pendant Monster Hunter Wilds players can get from playing in the open beta.

Monster Hunter Wilds pre-orders began after the Monster Hunter Showcase in October, which is when Open Beta Test Periods were announced for late October/early November. However, Capcom is giving everyone a chance to revisit Wilds ahead of release with its Open Beta Test 2. The dates are as follows for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC users:

February 6-9, 2025

February 13-16, 2025

For those who have gotten a chance to play the first Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test, you will recive a speical bonus Palico Pendant as well as the following items once the game fully launches:

x10 Mega Potion

x5 Ration

x5 Lifepowder

x2 Max Potion

x2 Herbal Medicine

x2 Nulberry

x5 Armor Sphere

Monster Hunter Wilds Pre-Order Editions

For those who have pre-ordered the game, you will automatically recieve Limited Bonuses for Monster Hunter Wilds, which includes male and female version of the Guilded Knight Layered Armor Set cosmetic and the Hope Charm Talisman accessory. Anyone purchasing the digital version must pre-order the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition before 11:59 PM on February 27. Pre-orders for the Steam edition must be placed before 4:59 AM [UTC] on February 28.

Here are the following Monster Hunter Wilds pre-order editions available to purchase for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam:

Monster Hunter Wilds Standard Edition – $69.99 Base Game



Monster Hunter Wilds Deluxe Edition – $89.99 Base Game Deluxe Pack Feudal Soldier Layered Armor Set Fencer’s Eyepatch Layered Armor Oni Horns Wig Layered Armor Soldier’s Caparison Seikret Decoration Generals Caparison Seikret Decoration Felyne Ashigaro Palico Layered Armor Avian Windchime Pendant Battle Cry Gesture Uchiko Gesture Hero’s Topknot Hairstyle Refined Warrior Hairstyle Hunter’s Kumadori Face Paint Special Bloom Face Paint Avis Unit Sticker Set Monsters of the Windward Plains Sticker Set Russet Dawn Nameplate Frame



Deluxe Edition Pre-orders purchased on the PlayStation Store will recieve a Digital Art Book.

Monster Hunter Wilds Premium Deluxe Edition – $109.99 Base Game Deluxe Pack Premium Bonuses First Wyverian Ears Layered Armor First Wyverian Earring Layered Armor Hunter Profile Set (Background, Pose, and Nameplate) Proof of a Hero 2025 Recording Music Track Cosmetic DLC Pack 1 (Spring 2025) Cosmetic DLC Pack 2 (Summer 2025)



Exclusive Monster Hunter: World Save Data Bonuses for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds bonuses players get by having save data from Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter: Iceborne.

For long-time fans of the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Wilds will have Save Data Bonuses for those who’ve played Monster Hunter: World and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. In order to obtain the following bonuses, players must have save data from Monster Hunter: World on the same console. If not, players must transfer the data to the console in which you plan on playing Monster Hunter Wilds.

Here is what Monster Hunter: World players can expect from these bonuses:

Monster Hunter: World Save Data Bonuses Felyne Armor Set: Felyne Leather Felyne Weapon: Felyne Acorn Spade Nameplate: Extra Frame – World

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Save Data Bonuses Felyne Armor Set: Felyne Duffel Felyne Weapon: Felyne Trekker Peckaxe Nameplate: Extra Frame – Iceborne



Monster Hunter Wilds launches on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on February 28, 2025.