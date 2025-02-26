Monster Hunter Wilds Release Times & When You Can Preload It

One of 2025’s biggest games is about to launch and fans can’t wait to get their hands on it. Capcom’s open-world creature-filled RPG Monster Hunter Wilds will chart onto consoles this week and, according to the rave reviews, including our own, it’s going to be a big one. Given that the title is multiplayer, many will want to dive right into the game as it comes out, but when can you preload it and, even more so, what time can you set a course for the Forbidden Lands? Well, we at ComicBook have all the information you need to know right here!

Videos by ComicBook.com

What Time Does Monster Hunter Wilds Launch?

Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds launches onto PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 28th. While the launch time does differ from timezone to timezone, a majority of them will happen around midnight, though the West Coast will be able to play it before 12am on February 27th. However, it does matter if you are on console or PC, as the PC copies tend to come a little later than the console counterparts. The picture below has the times, but we’ve listed some of them here for your convenience.

All Monster Hunter Wilds Launch Times

All the launch times for Monster Hunter Wilds.

PC (Steam)

February 27th @ 9 pm PST

February 28th @ midnight EST

February 28th @ 5 am GMT

February 28th @ 2 pm JST

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

February 27th @ 9 pm PST

February 28th @ midnight EST

February 28th @ midnight GMT

February 28th @ midnight JST

When Do Preloads Start For Monster Hunter Wilds?

This Palico found out preloading for Monster Hunter wilds already started!

Preloading for Monster Hunter Wilds has actually already begun as of yesterday. The original times were February 25th, 9 PM PT in all regions for PC and Xbox Series X|S and two days prior to launch time on PlayStation 5. The download size of Monster Hunter Wilds is 55.83 GB on Xbox Series X|S and 52.82 GB on PlayStation 5. Meanwhile, the Steam version for PC will be around 75 GB, so make sure to clear lots of space before installing, especially since patches will come after. Once it’s installed, you’ll be able to play it right away without having to wait, letting you get a headstart on your journey into the Forbidden Wilds to hunt some dangerous monsters!

Are you excited for Monster Hunter Wilds? What are you most looking forward to doing once you get to the Forbidden Wilds? Let us know in the comments below! For all things Monster Hunter Wilds and beyond, keep it here at ComicBook.