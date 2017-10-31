Monster Hunter World Getting A PlayStation 4 Beta – And Horizon Zero Dawn DLC

Monster Hunter World blew our doors off when we tried it a little while back, promising to get the publishers at Capcom off to a good start for 2018 game releases. But players won't have to wait until the New Year to give the game a try, as an open beta is on the way!

Capcom has confirmed during the recent PlayStation Showcase at Paris Games Week that it will be hosting a special beta exclusively for PlayStation Plus subscribers, starting on December 9th and running through December 12th.

"Available starting December 9th, players from around the world can experience three fearsome quests as they join up with other hunters online or take on the beasts alone in the exclusive beta for PlayStation Plus users. Running for three days, hunters participating in the beta can tackle the hungry Great Jagras, a scavenger capable of swallowing other monsters whole, or the fiery and territorial Anjanath, both of which roam the dense and complex eco-system within the Ancient Forest. For those feeling brave enough they can adventure to the desert land of the Wildspire Waste where the armored Barroth can be found lurking in the muddy waters, waiting to unleash its devastating charge attack," the team noted in a press statement.

But that's not all, as the PS4 edition of World will also come with some bonus DLC that will be of extreme interest to fans of Guerrilla Games' Horizon Zero Dawn. Yep, you'll be able to use Aloy gear within the game, as you can glimpse at in the above trailer!

"Horizon Zero Dawn's young machine hunter Aloy comes to life in Monster Hunter: World for PS4 with Aloy's bow and full armor set as well as Palico armor that can make the player's Palico look like a machine from Horizon Zero Dawn. The full armor set will make any player character look like Aloy from head to toe, including facial likeness. After completing the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration event quest, which is planned to be distributed to online players post launch, special materials can be obtained to forge collaboration equipment. By bringing the necessary materials to the in-game facility (Smithy), players will be able to forge the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration equipment. Details on the exact timing and availability of the Horizon Zero Dawn collaboration quest will be revealed soon."

Look for more information on World in the weeks ahead. It's gonna be a wild ride, Monster Hunters!

Monster Hunter World releases on January 26th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.