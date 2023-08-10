Mortal Kombat 1 Bios Reveal More Info on Reptile, Ashrah, and Havik

Last weekend at EVO 2023, NetherRealm took to the stage to show off three more fighters for its upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. The ninja Reptile had been rumored for a while and made a grand re-entrance back into the series, but the team also surprised fans by revealing that Ashrah and Havik are also going to be playable fighters in Mortal Kombat 1. Longtime MK fans will know that we haven't seen Ashrah in a game since Moral Kombat: Armageddon and Havik has made cameos in the last few but hasn't been playable since Armageddon either. Of course, with the big reset that Mortal Kombat 1 made to the timeline, every character has an updated backstory. Following the reveal trailer, NetherRealm posted the new character's bios, which includes some important details.

Reptile's story to start Mortal Kombat 1 is slightly different from past Mortal Kombats. In the past, Zaterra was his homeworld, and his race was known as the Saurians. In MK1, he is now a Zaterran, which is a reptoid race that makes their home on Outworld. This slight difference isn't much, but it might signify NetherRealm streamlining the lore a bit. In the original games, he often served Shang Tsung, so the line in his bio about leaving "home to make his future elsewhere" could be a hint toward that happening.

Ashrah, meanwhile maintains her status as a demon from Netherrealm and still has her signature kriss. However, there is no mention of Edenia, which is where she last was during Armageddon. Of course, we could get there in time. Regardless, her background as a demon who is going against her kind sticks relatively close to her original lore. Havik's backstory has been a little all over the place since his introduction in Mortal Kombat: Deception, but that probably makes sense considering he was originally a member of the Chaosrealm. Havik may have left that realm behind in this timeline in favor of being from Seido, but he retains his status as an anarchist.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC platforms. That's only about a month away, but we may still be in line for a few more fighter announcements ahead of launch.