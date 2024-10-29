Mortal Kombat 1 Ghostface Trailer Shows Scream Killer Ready To Haunt Earthrealm

Mortal Kombat 1 released in September 2023 and has steadily expanded ever since. Like all of the latest Mortal Kombat games, the new inclusions have blended franchise staples with a mix of popular picks from around film and TV. Over the last year, fans have gotten their hands on The Boys‘ Homelander, DC’s Peacemaker, and Invincible‘s Omni-Man already, and it won’t be long before Scream‘s Ghostface joins the party.

Hailing from the beloved slasher franchise, Ghostface is something of a mystery. Every character that dons the iconic mask seems to gain some level of superhuman resilience, battling through even the most grievous of wounds to keep stalking their prey, taunting them with chilling lines, and bamboozling would-be captors no matter how dire the circumstance. This kind of supervillain buff fits right in with the aforementioned roster of newcomers.

Ghostface’s reveal trailer doesn’t give much away about his in-game moveset, but it does deliver a quick array of unnerving clips to establish his character. After all, he’s just “a dude with a knife,” as Johnny Cage pointed out (just before getting stabbed to death). Additionally, the short preview also confirms Roger L. Jackson (like John Cena and J.K. Simmons before him) has reprised his iconic role as the voice behind the mask.

Speaking of the mask, the trailer gave us a brief-but-helpful look at a few variants of Ghostface’s iconic guise—including the crimson “Devilface” variant, which was most recently seen in Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical horror game Dead by Daylight. Blink and you’ll miss it, but there’s also a glimpse at a Scorpion-themed variation that calls back to one of MK’s oldest designs. That’s not all, though. We also get a look at an all-chrome style mask, as well as a blood-soaked variant, much like you might have seen on Halloween 20 years ago.

Khaos Reigns DLC owners will get the first crack at the Woodsboro menace as he hits early access on November 19th. Everyone else will be waiting for the full release a week later on November 26th. Ghostface is far from the last fighter to join the fray in this set, though.

As revealed back at San Diego Comic-Con, both Conan the Barbarian and the T-1000 Terminator variant are still waiting in the wings to round out this wave, adding two more big pieces to the Hollywood-themed mural the series has painted with its DLC ever since A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Freddy Kreuger showed up in MK 9.

While Ghostface will be overshooting the Halloween release window by about a month, anyone eager to scratch their spooky fighting game itch can brave the Towers of Time to earn appropriately scary makeover skins for movie star Johnny Cage, Li Mei, and Mileena, until November 2nd.

There’s no word yet on characters to come after the Khaos Reigns batch is fully integrated, but if previous Mortal Kombat games are anything to go by, there will still be at least one more round of newcomers to shake up this new era in the fighting game’s strange new timeline.