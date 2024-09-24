Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Patch Notes Update 20 Fighters

Mortal Kombat 1's very first expansion, Khaos Reigns, is officially releasing today on September 24th to add new and returning fighters including Cyrax, Sektor, Noob Saibot, Ghostface, Conan the Barbarian, and the T-1000 (though some of those will come later than others). You'll of course have to pay for that expansion since Khaos Reigns is DLC, but there's a separate release that's out today via a Mortal Kombat 1 update that's free for all players and comes with its own set of lengthy patch notes. Within those Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes are changes 20 different fighters.

The Mortal Kombat 1 patch notes technically affect 35 characters between the main roster and the Kameos considering how some characters are available both as playable fighters and the support Kameos, but 20 playable characters are impacted directly by the patch notes. The rest of the changes outside of character-specific ones are largely geared towards stability improvements, bugfixes, and so on.

The full patch notes for Mortal Kombat 1's September 24th update can be seen below ahead of the Khaos Reigns DLC's release:

PC Steam & Epic Games Store

General Fixes & Adjustments

Various fixes to improve game stability

Resolved stability issues when using 60 FPS Mode

Resolved Match Replay errors when the match was played with 60 FPS Mode enabled

When the experimental 60 FPS Mode is enabled it will now also take effect in Online Modes

PlayStation

Various fixes to improve game stability

Resolved stability issues when using 60 FPS Mode

Resolved Match Replay errors when the match was played with 60 FPS Mode enabled

When the experimental 60 FPS Mode is enabled it will now also take effect in Online Modes

All Platforms

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added Takeda Fighter to Roster

Added Ferra Kameo to Roster

Added MK '95 skins for Reptile, Smoke, & Sub-Zero

Added UMK3 skins for Rain & Ermac and Order of Darkness skin for Quan Chi

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities

Fixed "Happy Endings" trophy/achievement not able to be unlocked on multiple platforms if the account is linked

Fixed move list issues in Story Mode when playing as Shang Tsung and morphed into opponents

Fixed several visual issues that could occur if playing while the game is partially installed

Fixed issue that could cause some characters to remain invulnerable for longer than intended if remaining idle after hitting a Fatal Blow

Fixed rare issue that could cause some characters to have no repel active if remaining idle after hitting a synchronized attack

Fixed a rare issue that could cause Kameos to be vulnerable while getting up from a knockdown hit reaction

Fixed several airborne Special Moves that allowed buffered Jumping Attacks not scanning for Air Special Moves at a higher priority

Fixed rare instances where the recovery of the Main Fighter after a Kameo was hit during a Summon Attack could be inconsistent for some characters

Uppercut Jump Cancel (Down + Back Punch, Up + Block on Kounter/Punish) now has 4 hits of armor, has consistent damage scaling, along with slowing down the opponent & pulling them towards while disabling the opponent's ability to Breaker or use a Kameo until they land

The following moves are now considered airborne when the character is visually off the ground:

Havik – Twisted Torso



Johnny Cage – Back To The Footure (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick)



Kitana – Who Runs The World (Away + Front Punch, Back Kick)



Mileena – during Throw Backward hit animation



Omni-Man – Viltrumite Stance Up And Away, during Bootstain (Jump Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick) & Shoeshine (Jump Front Punch, Back Punch, Front Punch, Front Punch + Front Kick, Hold Towards) hit animation, and during Throw Backward hit animation



Reptile – Full Charge Devastating Blow (Away + Back Punch Hold Maximum)



Scorpion – during Throw Backward hit animation



Sindel – Royal Dismissal (Back Punch, Back Kick, Back Kick), Off The Top (Away + Back Punch, Front Kick, Back Punch), and during Throw Backward hit animation



Smoke – Vicious Vapors hit animation



Sub-Zero – Throw Backward hit animation



Tanya – Brought Low (Front Kick, Front Punch + Front Kick) hit animation

The following Kameo moves now select a location based on the side of the screen that their partner is on, was previously based on the partner's facing

Scorpion – Fire Breath



Scorpion – Get Over Here



Sareena – Jataaka's Kurse



Shujinko – Passing Time



Motaro – Centaurian Warp

Invasions

Fixed issue that allowed certain Kameos moves to cause a Kritical Hit on allies

Optional Encounters are labeled as optional on the Encounter breakdown

Online

Fix for crash that could occur in King of the Hill if a player repeatedly disconnects and reconnects in the consoles network settings

Fixed incorrect All-Time Stats being displayed if the user is on a different platform

Practice

Fixed issue with Super Fill Amount setting not being used when initially loading in after switching Kameos in Practice Settings

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Baraka

Baraka Barrage 3rd hit now has 11 more frames of hit advantage

Improved auto-facing on (Air) Death Spin & (Air) Enhanced Death Spin final hit

Geras

Slow Down (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch) recovers 9 frames faster on hit & 4 frames faster on block/miss

Slow Down (Towards + Front Punch, Back Punch) has 10 more frames of hit advantage when the opponent is hit from behind

Fixed rare situations with Fixed Point not providing any health restoration when the opponent is hit out of certain attacks

Kitana

Edenian Dance (Back Kick, Towards + Front Kick, Front Kick) has increased hit advantage on the first 3 hits

Kenshi

Fixed Ancestor being able to be hit by the following projectiles after they have disappeared

Mileena Straight Sai



Mileena Low Sai



Ashrah Heaven's Beacon



Reptile Force Ball

Havik

Fixed animation issue during Brutality victory

Fixed missing sound effects when Neoplasm is blocked

Li Mei

New attack Rising Sun (Away + Back Punch, Back Kick) added

Forces of Light (Front Punch, Back Punch) moves further forward

Seeking Sanctuary (Front Punch, Back Punch, Back Kick) moves further forward

Double Palm (Away + Back Punch) cancel frame is 1 frame earlier

Nova Burst (Away + Back Punch, Front Punch) starts up 3 frames faster

Fixed Fatal Blow hitting certain Kameos causing an incorrect hit animation

Increased walk speed

Liu Kang

Dragon's Tail first hit has 28 more frames of hit advantage

Nitara

(Air) Dark Plunge now does a ground bounce hit reaction & has Up Block vulnerability

(Air) Enhanced Dark Plunge has 20 more frames of blockstun with more pushback, 10 more frames of blockstun on flawless block, & has Up Block vulnerability

Bloody Bolt can no longer be cancelled into air specials on block or miss

Bloody Bolt & Enhanced Bloody Bolt projectile first hit no longer causes stumble animation when blocked

Enhanced Bloody Bolt now has an additional hit during projectile start-up, had its damage adjusted & can no longer be cancelled into air specials on block or miss

(Air) Dash landings now allow buffered Basic Attacks

Enhanced Leap of Faith can be cancelled 3 frames earlier

Raiden

Fixed Fatal Blow hitting certain Kameos causing an incorrect hit animation

Reptile

Fixed buffs lingering after (Air) Falling Fangs Cancel is performed without invisibility active

Scorpion

Side Kick (Back Kick) now has 9 more frames of hit advantage

First two hits of Sweeping Scorpion Tail (Away + Front Kick) now hit mid & can be 2in1 cancelled into special moves

Enhanced Flame-Port recovers 7 frames faster & no longer enables autoblock the first time in a combo

Fatal Blow hit region size increased when opponent is in a combo

Fixed visual effects from Enhanced Devouring Flame lingering during brutalities

Sindel

Fixed Kartwheel using incorrect animation when it is Up Blocked

Adjusted animation during start-up of Royal Dismissal (Back Punch, Back Kick, Back Kick)

Smoke

Enhanced Vicious Vapors into Vicious Vapors Cancel recovers 5 frames faster

Sub-Zero

Heavy Toe (Front Kick) has 2 more frames of hit advantage

Ice Klone has an increased hit region, & significantly increased hit region when opponent is in a combo

Deadly Vapors no longer enables autoblock the first time in a combo

Fixed Ice Klone Charge hit region lingering after connecting with one character

Tanya

No longer considered airborne during part of her hit animation for Back Throw

Omni-Man

Fatal Blow first hit no longer causes stumble animation when blocked

Fixed Invincible Rush overhead using incorrect animation when it is Up Blocked

Quan Chi

Added new attack Best Foot Backward (Down + Towards + Back Kick)

Fixed incorrect pushback against cornered opponent and missing visual effects during Throw Escape

Peacemaker

Fixed incorrect pushback against cornered opponent and missing visual effects during Throw Escape

Ermac

Fixed Fatal Blow causing Ermac to be briefly throw immune after the attack misses

Fixed animation issue during Brutality victory

Homelander

(Air) Diabolical Dash -> Grounding Fist can no longer be cancelled on block

(Air) Diabolical Dash -> Hovering Impact has 6 more frames of recovery

Fixed 2nd & 3rd hit of Fatal Blow not breaking armor

Fixed issue that allowed Flight attacks to be performed repeatedly after an opponent has been defeated

Fixed rare bug that could cause Homelander to have lingering momentum if (Air) God Complex is performed at specific timing as Flight duration ends

Fixed rare bug that could cause Flight to persist if winning a round under certain conditions

Fixed 2in1 cancels still sometimes being possible after a Flight attack was Up Blocked

Adjusted camera when Blast Off is used

Fixed lingering sound effects when laser attacks are interrupted during start-up

Fixed audio issue with performing a practice reset after connecting Homelander's "Hear No Evil" (Away + Front Kick)

Kameo Fighters

Cyrax (Kameo)

Cyrax can now move while holding Self-Destruct

Main Fighter will no longer take damage if Cyrax is hit while holding Self-Destruct

Cyrax will drop his bomb if he is hit while holding Self-Destruct

Self-Destruct explosion hit region increased & has 1 more active frame

Kopter Chopper can now choose to direct the opponent being hit to fly towards or away

Horizontal Kopter Chopper now has a white glow on Cyrax when it is executed

Fixed Horizontal Kopter Chopper sometimes being able to be performed while Kameos are disabled

Darrius (Kameo)

New follow-up attack Ground Invitational can be performed by holding Down during (Delay) Heelturn

New follow-up attack Army of Two can be performed by pressing Flip Stance during (Delay) Heelturn

Double Daegon Kick now drains 1 bar of Super Meter from opponent when it hits

Twister Kicks when done as a follow-up to The Double Whammy refills Kameo Meter with each hit

Jump cancel after The Double Whammy hits can be performed by holding up

The Double Whammy hit reaction gravity adjusted

Twister Kicks first two hits no longer cause stumble animation when blocked

Fixed a rare issue that could cause a specific sequence of attacks using Volleyballistic to move Darrius to an unintended location

Frost (Kameo)

Added new move Ice Wall (Down + Kameo Button)

Fixed several visual issues that could occur with Forward Throw brutality

Goro (Kameo)

Increased recharge rate of Punch Walk

Raise The Roof can now also be cancelled into Dead Weight or Punch Walk before the attack is performed

Punch Walk can be cancelled into Dead Weight or Shokan Stomp after any of the punches

Shokan Stomp now has a white glow on Goro when it is executed

Fixed Shokan Stomp sometimes being able to be performed while Kameos are disabled

Jax (Kameo)

Reduced recharge rate of Energy Wave & it now recovers 10 frames faster on block or miss

Kung Lao (Kameo)

Away We Go will no longer interact with a player who is in a hit reaction

Motaro (Kameo)

Centaurian Warp will no longer interact with a player who is in a hit reaction

Centaurian Warp can be directed to different ranges after grabbing his partner & has slightly increased meter refill delay

Fatal Blow Charge! now has armor

Fixed rare issue which could cause the background to remain darkened longer than intended when Charge! Is interrupted after using during Homelander's Flight

Scorpion (Kameo)

Added new move Aura of Flame (Hold Kameo Button during Fire Breath)

Sektor (Kameo)

Activate Homing now fires two missiles instead of one

Up Rocket starts up 5 frames faster, has different hit reactions, & has a bigger hit region when opponent is in a combo

When Flame Thrower is blocked or misses, player can choose to not perform second hit by holding Away + Kameo Button

Activate Homing now has a white glow on Sektor when it is executed

Fixed Activate Homing sometimes being able to be performed while Kameos are disabled

Shujinko (Kameo)

Shujinko will no longer take double damage during a specific window of Homelander's Flight Air Laser

Fixed Mimic: (Flight) Delay Ground Laser Eyes during Homelander mirror match counting as a flight cancel when used during a combo

Fixed Mimic: (Flight) Delay Ground Laser Eyes having incorrect momentum if repeatedly jumping over the opponent

Fixed issue with Shujinko performing Sub-Zero Slide having an incorrect animation if hitting opponent that has Tremor's Crystal Armor active

Sub-Zero (Kameo)

Fixed Kold Shoulder (During Arctic Armor) sometimes being able to be performed while Kameos are disabled

Khameleon (Kameo)

Fan Lift will no longer interact with a player who is in a hit reaction

If Khameleon is hit before Glaive returns, it will no longer return regardless of the Main Fighter blocking

Sai Toss has 31 more frames of vulnerability to attacks

Roll has 18 more frames of vulnerability to attacks on hit or miss

Glow has 44 more frames of vulnerability to non-projectile attacks

Glaive has 9 more frames of vulnerability to attacks

Fan Toss has 45 more frames of vulnerability to attacks

Fan Lift has 29 more frames of vulnerability to attacks

Janet Cage (Kameo)

Fixed issue with Stunt Double lingering when Sindel hits opponent's Kameo with Enhanced Queen's Kommand

Mavado (Kameo)