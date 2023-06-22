Mortal Kombat 1 Online Stress Test Codes Have Been Sent Out

Mortal Kombat 1 was announced last month just before any of the major summer gaming events started. Since then, the team at NetherRealm has slowly been peeling back the curtain on what to expect from the upcoming fighter, including its first gameplay trailer at Summer Game Fest. We've known for a bit that Mortal Kombat 1 was going to be running a stress test this coming weekend, but today NetherRealm's Twitter account officially confirmed that codes have started to go out ahead of the event's start on June 23.

In the tweet announcing that codes went out, NetherRealm noted that it had "found an issue in the build yesterday," but was, fortunately, able to fix it ahead of the stress test. If you were one of the lucky ones to get into the test, you should have the email in your inbox right now. This stress test is specifically to test the game's online functionality, so players can expect to participate in 1v1 online multiplayer as well as a limited version of Klassic Towers against A.I. opponents.

Good news, Kombatants. Codes have been sent out! Reminder the Stress Test will begin tomorrow 6/23. In case you were wondering, we found an issue in the build yesterday and didn't want it to inhibit your playtime this weekend. We were able to resolve sooner than anticipated. #MK1 — Mortal Kombat 30 (@MortalKombat) June 22, 2023

It's also worth noting that the stress test is only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Nintendo Switch and PC users will have to wait for the game to launch before they can play. That said, cross-platform play will not be enabled, so if you're on PS5 you'll only match up against players on that system and vice versa. Further, the test is only available for users in North America, Latin America, Brazil, and Europe. There are quite a few caveats to the test, but remember, this is just to test online play, it's not anywhere close to the full game.

The Mortal Kombat 1 stress test will last from June 23 to 26. The full game is set to release on September 19 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. As you could probably tell from the name, Mortal Kombat 1 is yet another reboot for the series, though this one has some new wrinkles in that Liu Kang has replaced Raiden after attaining godhood in Mortal Kombat 11.