New Mortal Kombat 11 Leak Has MK Fans Very Excited

A new Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath leak has MK fans very excited, as it indicates that alongside more DLC characters, the game is getting more story content. In case you missed it, yesterday the game's next three DLC fighters seemingly leaked. If accurate, it means the game's roster is about to be expanded with Mileena, Rain, and Rambo. Yes, Rambo. That said, it looks like just like it did with Aftermath, NetherRealm Studios is going to release more story content alongside the wave of DLC characters.

Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "thethiny" revealed an interesting finding they unearthed while searching through the files of the game's latest update, which is how the aforementioned DLC characters leaked. As the dataminer points out, the next Kombat Pack is filed under "GOTY2." For those that don't know: "GOTY" is short-hand for Game of the Year. Further, Aftermath was also called "GOTY."

What does this mean? Well, it suggests the next Kombat Pack will release in a similar package to Aftermath, which released its DLC characters all together and packaged them with new story content.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself:

THE NEXT KOMBAT PACK IS CALLED

GOTY2

AFTERMATH WAS CALLED GOTY.

STORY DLC!?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/hIFDC3K6AH — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) September 29, 2020

Of course, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt like you would any leak. Nothing here is official, and while datamining leaks are typically very reliable, they can sometimes be misleading and lead to false conclusions.

At the moment of publishing, neither WB Games nor NetherRealm Studios have commented on the leak, and it's unlikely either will. After all, neither commented on yesterday's DLC characters leak. That said, if either does comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided.

