Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Reveals New RoboCop Brutalities

Developer NetherRealm Studios has been fast and furious with the reveals ever since announcing Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, the upcoming expansion to the popular fighting game set to release on May 26th, and that includes a bevy of new fatalities and the like. As expected, much of what we've seen has focused on the new playable characters: Sheeva, Fujin, and RoboCop. Case in point? Two new brutalities for RoboCop have been revealed, and, well, they are certainly brutal.

As you can see in the above video, the two new brutalities are fairly straightforward. In the first, RoboCop absolutely blows away the character with a ton of shots before shooting them in the face on the ground. It is, one might argue, a bit excessive. Which, again, is sort of the whole point of the franchise's brutalities. In the second one, RoboCop merely shoots the character in the groin. It's not exactly original, but it's still a little wild to see RoboCop doing it in the game.

And if you're looking to pick up Aftermath, there are actually a couple different options available to you. If you already own the base game, or the base game and its DLC, there are several different methods of purchasing Aftermath and its content. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection ($59.99) contains the base game, Aftermath, and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack in addition to 25 additional character skins. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath on its own costs $39.99 while Aftermath plus the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack will retail for $49.99. According to NetherRealm Studios, the physical version of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection will be available this coming June in the Americas only.

Additionally, folks that pre-order Aftermath in any of the above combinations will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch. The pack features three new character skins in the form of "Unbound Rage" Scorpion, "Son of Arctika" Sub-Zero, and "Kori Power" Frost. The skins should look fairly familiar to fans of the franchise, as they largely draw their designs from past entries.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia on May 26th. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. As previously mentioned, players can pick and choose which version of the game to grab depending on how much of it they already own. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

What do you think about what we've seen of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath so far? Are you looking forward to playing as RoboCop? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.