Mortal Kombat 11 Director Deconfirms Rumored DLC Characters

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath creative director Ed Boon has deconfirmed two DLC characters rumored to be coming to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia game. Recently, Boon has been teasing MK fans about the game's next DLC character with cryptic clues. So far, the most prominent theories link the teases to Rain and Nitara. However, for now, this is speculation. The reality is the teasers are vague and their implications are seemingly endless.

That said, we now know two characters the teasers aren't teasing. One of these characters is Havik. While it's possible Havik will come to the game in the future, Boon has confirmed that these teases aren't teasing the fighter, who is high on the wishlist of many players.

The second deconfirmed character is Cobra, who has been used in the actual teases, leading some players to think he's coming to the game. And again, this may happen, but the teasers aren't teasing this according to Boon.

While we know the teasers aren't teasing Havik or Cobra, it remains unclear who they are teasing. Further, it's unclear when the teasers will be replaced with an official reveal or announcement. That said, there's speculation and rumors we will get something tomorrow, however, this seems unlikely given that tomorrow is a Sunday.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the next-gen ports, but many suspect these are already in the pipeline and could be announced soon.

