Did Mortal Kombat 11 Just Hint at Its Next DLC Character?

Did Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath just hint at their next DLC character? Well, some Mortal Kombat fans think that's exactly what NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment recently did. However, it looks like MK fans may have once again jumped the gun.

Over on Twitter, the official Mortal Kombat account recently gave its followers a "sneak peek" at some skins coming to Kombat League over the next few seasons. Included in these skins is a Reptile skin for Scorpion. Now, some fans took this as a hint that either Reptile is the game's next DLC character or at least coming in the future, especially given the skin is prominently placed in the center of the image.

However, others are taking it as a deconfirmation. As for which it is, who knows. It's more likely the latter case is correct, but the reality is the skin doesn't completely rule out Reptile coming to the game. It does suggest the character isn't coming, but it's not a hard deconfirmation.

Thought we'd give you a sneak peek at some skins coming to Kombat League over the next few seasons. Season 13 starts today! #MKAftermath pic.twitter.com/cr986Ese27 — Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath (@MortalKombat) August 11, 2020

What's more interesting is this skin does perhaps suggest the report from earlier this year is true: that there's a secret fight in the game involving Reptile that hasn't been discovered yet. That said, like what the skins means for the future of Reptile, this is currently just speculation:

I told you guys they added a Reptile Secret Fight. With Scorpion here now the secret fight is complete! Let's wait to see how to unlock it! https://t.co/10pBu8DVhm — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 12, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath are available via the PS4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and even the Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of MK11 coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, but these ports are expected to be in the pipeline.

