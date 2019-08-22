Mortal Kombat 11 Fans React to Spawn, Joker, and Terminator Reveal

Today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. released a new trailer confirming what we’ve known since last night thanks to a leak: Joker and Terminator are joining Spawn and Sindel as the remaining Kombat Pack #1 DLC characters. We also now know when the remaining characters will release. That all said, as you’d expect, upon the official reveal, fans flooded social media channels with their takes on the characters, including not just their inclusion, but how they look in the game. And as you would expect, most of the reactions have been for Joker, Spawn, and Terminator. So, without further ado, here’s a taste of what the Internet thinks of the three characters in Mortal Kombat 11.

Joker

Joker is poised to be the second to last Kombat Pack #1 character, currently poised to arrive on January 28, 2020. We haven’t seen anything too meaty of the character yet, but Mortal Kombat’s take on the iconic villain has left fans a bit divided, with some pointing out how it looks like somebody cosplaying as Joker.

Joker is like one of my all time favorite DC villains, so much that I even used him to win the IPS Season Finale 2 last year with him in Injustice 2 when he was bottom 5!

NOW YOURE TELLING I GET TO KILL PEOPLE WITH HIM IN MORTAL KOMBAT 11?!?!?! LETS GOOOO — FOX | SonicFox (@SonicFox5000) August 21, 2019

Why does Mortal Kombat 11 Joker look like a cosplayer? pic.twitter.com/tuHnNKns80 — AlphaOmegaSin (@AlphaOmegaSin) August 21, 2019

Loving this, “YouTuber dressed as The Joker” skin for Mortal Kombat 11

Ready for the “We live in a society” taunts pic.twitter.com/jHCzkIYtuM — Spencer Campbell (@Scambl) August 21, 2019

Joker in Mortal Kombat 11 means we can see Joker go absolutely insane without being nailed down by DCs restrictions.



Which is a plus for me, to be honest. — Bern: Bern BERN BERN BERN TO THE GROUND. (@MunBreaker) August 21, 2019

Spawn

While Spawn was announced before Joker and Terminator, he’s actually going to be the last one to join the game’s roster via Kombat Pack #1. More specifically, he’s not arriving until March 17, 2020, which has many players bummed, as he’s perhaps the most anticipated guest character announced so far.

#MortalKombat11 Kombat Pack Trailer Drops



Spawn Release Date: March 17 2020



Fans:

pic.twitter.com/LuJfzwFm8D — TheMadTitan Experience (@Bryan_Fury_757) August 21, 2019

Spawn looks awesome. Cant wait to see some gameplay of him but bum have to wait til March for him. — JFCA|mswonderwoman84 (@mswonderwoman84) August 21, 2019

Terminator

And then there’s Terminator, who’s been a bit overshadowed by the other two, but who is actually the game’s next DLC character, poised to arrive on October 8. That said, fans seem impressed by the character’s inclusion, mostly thanks to the fact that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness was obtained for the character.

If this release schedule means that my friends at Netherrealm get more reasonable hours instead of the crunch time that’s come before, I am 100% for it



Also I’m so stoked that it’s actually Arnold’s Terminator, shoutouts to the lawyers who put the contracts together on that pic.twitter.com/knzqB5BbF0 — Regular UltraDavid (@ultradavid) August 21, 2019

TERMINATOR STEPPING IN LIKE HE OWNS THE KOMBAT PACK pic.twitter.com/I0oA9VC6zz — War Chief #BringBackHavik (@NiteKrow) August 21, 2019

Alright, so we know now that they’re using @Schwarzenegger likeness for the Terminator in #MortalKombat11. Now (although it’s probably obvious), I just need 100% confirmation that he’s doing the voice for the character as well. I am so hyped about this. pic.twitter.com/7VHy7SuUpJ — Eren – Caboose (@CabooseEK) August 21, 2019