Gaming

Mortal Kombat 11 Fans React to Spawn, Joker, and Terminator Reveal

Today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. released a new trailer confirming what we’ve known […]

By

Today, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. released a new trailer confirming what we’ve known since last night thanks to a leak: Joker and Terminator are joining Spawn and Sindel as the remaining Kombat Pack #1 DLC characters. We also now know when the remaining characters will release. That all said, as you’d expect, upon the official reveal, fans flooded social media channels with their takes on the characters, including not just their inclusion, but how they look in the game. And as you would expect, most of the reactions have been for Joker, Spawn, and Terminator. So, without further ado, here’s a taste of what the Internet thinks of the three characters in Mortal Kombat 11.

Joker

Joker is poised to be the second to last Kombat Pack #1 character, currently poised to arrive on January 28, 2020. We haven’t seen anything too meaty of the character yet, but Mortal Kombat’s take on the iconic villain has left fans a bit divided, with some pointing out how it looks like somebody cosplaying as Joker. 

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spawn

While Spawn was announced before Joker and Terminator, he’s actually going to be the last one to join the game’s roster via Kombat Pack #1. More specifically, he’s not arriving until March 17, 2020, which has many players bummed, as he’s perhaps the most anticipated guest character announced so far.

Terminator

And then there’s Terminator, who’s been a bit overshadowed by the other two, but who is actually the game’s next DLC character, poised to arrive on October 8. That said, fans seem impressed by the character’s inclusion, mostly thanks to the fact that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness was obtained for the character.

Tagged:
, , , , , , ,

Related Posts