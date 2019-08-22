Mortal Kombat 11 Director Teases Joker Will Be “Vicious”

Today, developer NetherRealm Studios and publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed the remaining Kombat Pack #1 DLC characters. In addition to Sindel and Spawn, Joker and Terminator will be joining the fighting game’s roster on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. We even got release dates for the remaining four characters. That said, while Sindel is a fan-favorite, and while Terminator and Spawn are huge inclusions, many have been talking about Joker the most, who will join the game on January 28. And this isn’t simply because, well, he’s Batman’s nemesis, but because many players aren’t in love with his design, which some are saying looks like a Joker cosplay. However, while Joker’s look is a bit divisive, it sounds like the gameplay built around the DC villain won’t be.

According to Mortal Kombat creative director, Ed Boon, Joker is “vicious,” which sounds like NetherRealm Studios hasn’t been held back by DC in the process of adding the character to the fighting game.

Joker will be VICIOUS ! https://t.co/i37cgn2BrF — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 22, 2019

Unfortunately, Boon doesn’t divulge any more teases, but from the sounds of it, Joker is going to be one of the most grisly and violent characters, which isn’t very surprising. Further, vicious seems to imply that Boon is excited for players to see what NetherRealm has done with the character, which in turn suggests that the character has some great fatalities. And again, he will need this, because his character design has undercut some of the his hype.

Mortal Kombat 11 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. For more news, media, and information on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed game, click here.

“Mortal Kombat 11 is a blast from the past with its inclusion of seasoned characters and their former selves, while also being something for the modern age,” reads our official review of the game, which gave the title a perfect score. “Its stellar gameplay, both mechanically and graphically, is easily the best the franchise has ever seen. While there may be an issue when it comes to the Towers of Time, everything from its Story Mode and incredible Custom Character Variation System to the Klassic Towers and going toe-to-toe with players online provides a fighting experience that is unmatched and worthy of being picked up by any combatant, old and new alike.”