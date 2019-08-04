Mortal Kombat 11: New Nightwolf Fatality Revealed

As we draw ever closer to the release of Nightwolf, the next DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 11 from NetherRealm Studios, the developer continues to feature new odds and ends relating to the character. Given that this weekend also plays host to Evo 2019, the giant fighting games tournament in Las Vegas, it only makes sense that the franchise should debut a new fatality for Nightwolf while it’s going on.

The fatality, which you can check out below, is a rather involved bit of gory theatrics. Then again, that could describe any number of fatalities within the Mortal Kombat franchise. In the fatality example given, Nightwolf first snaps Kano’s neck all the way around, walks around to his back and hits him up into the air, grabs his head and neck as Kano lands on his back, and lifts him up as an offering of sorts to a giant energy bear that snaps Kano’s body him half before throwing the two pieces to opposite corners. It’s… kind of a lot.

What’s the opposite of a bear hug? Nightwolf joins the #MK11 roster August 13! https://t.co/cf3EngbLmz pic.twitter.com/tWL2CPYVEL — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) August 3, 2019

As previously revealed fatality, which was showcased in the character’s gameplay reveal, sees Nightwolf slam his weapon into his opponent’s mouth before grabbing it and ripping down, scraping the front part of their torso away in the process to reveal the organs inside. He then flings his weapon at the exposed organs, cutting the enemy’s heart in half. It’s just as gruesome, if not more than the new one, but involves fewer steps.

What do you think of Nightwolf's fatality as shown above? Are you into the giant bear, or does this one not do it for you?

Mortal Kombat 11 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. Nightwolf, who features in the game as part of its Kombat Pack DLC, is set to be available as “early access” on August 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Mortal Kombat 11 right here.