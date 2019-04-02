‘Mortal Kombat 11’ PlayStation 4 Trophy List Leaked

There is not too much longer of a wait until we are able to get our hands on the next installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise, as the game’s release is a mere three weeks away. With the closed beta wrapped up, players now await the launch of the game to do battle in glorious fashion. That said, those playing on PlayStation 4 will have plenty of trophies to earn, and thanks to a recent leak, we now know exactly what the PS4 trophies for Mortal Kombat 11 are going to be.

Thanks to Reddit user “DeftonesBandPSN,” we now have a look at the sort of trophies PS4 players can look forward to earning in Mortal Kombat 11. In total, there are 59 trophies up for grabs, with 50 of them being bronze, seven silvers, one gold, and one platinum.

It is also worth noting that there may be some spoilers in the list below. For starters, it just might confirm that Kitana is a playable fighter in the game, as has been somewhat indicated before in trailers and the like. In addition to this, there appears to be 24 combatants in the base Mortal Kombat 11 roster. There are some rather interesting things in the PS4 trophy list, including whatever or whoever Bug-Vorah is.

Elder God (Platinum) – Komplete all trophies

(Platinum) – Komplete all trophies Master of Time (Gold) – Komplete 250 Towers

(Gold) – Komplete 250 Towers Grave Robber (Silver) – Open 200 Krypt chests

(Silver) – Open 200 Krypt chests Kompetitor (Silver) – Play 50 Kasual Versus matches

(Silver) – Play 50 Kasual Versus matches What’s Next? (Silver) – Komplete Story Mode

(Silver) – Komplete Story Mode Puppet Master (Silver) – Play 25 AI Battle Simulator sets

(Silver) – Play 25 AI Battle Simulator sets My Magic Shoes (Silver) – Run 5 miles in the Krypt

(Silver) – Run 5 miles in the Krypt Konsumed (Silver) – Use 100 konsumables

(Silver) – Use 100 konsumables Gimme Dat Money (Silver) – Spend 50,000 koins in the Naknadan shrine

(Silver) – Spend 50,000 koins in the Naknadan shrine Hit The Dojo (Bronze) – Komplete all Basics Tutorials

(Bronze) – Komplete all Basics Tutorials Ready To Kompete (Bronze) – Komplete all Advanced Tutorials

(Bronze) – Komplete all Advanced Tutorials No Bad Match Ups (Bronze) – Komplete all Strategy Tutorials

(Bronze) – Komplete all Strategy Tutorials Blood In The Water (Bronze) – Spill 10,000 pints of blood

(Bronze) – Spill 10,000 pints of blood Deadly Encounter (Bronze) – Perform 15 different FATALITIES

(Bronze) – Perform 15 different FATALITIES MURDER!!! (Bronze) – Perform 30 different FATALITIES

(Bronze) – Perform 30 different FATALITIES Brutal End (Bronze) – Perform 25 BRUTALITIES

(Bronze) – Perform 25 BRUTALITIES Psychopath (Bronze) – Perform 100 BRUTALITIES

(Bronze) – Perform 100 BRUTALITIES Not Dead Yet (Bronze) – Show MERCY 10 times

(Bronze) – Show MERCY 10 times Half Way There (Bronze) – Komplete 50% of Story Mode

(Bronze) – Komplete 50% of Story Mode R-E-S-P-E-C-T (Bronze) – Pay 100 total respect points in King of the Hill

(Bronze) – Pay 100 total respect points in King of the Hill Klassic (Bronze) – Komplete a Novice, Warrior, or Champion Klassic Tower once

(Bronze) – Komplete a Novice, Warrior, or Champion Klassic Tower once I Want It All (Bronze) – Komplete the Novice, Warrior, or Champion Klassic Towers with 10 different kharacters

(Bronze) – Komplete the Novice, Warrior, or Champion Klassic Towers with 10 different kharacters Enough Already (Bronze) – Hit the Gong in the Krypt

(Bronze) – Hit the Gong in the Krypt Tower Champion (Bronze) – Komplete 125 Towers

(Bronze) – Komplete 125 Towers Disco’s Not Dead (Bronze) – Flip Stance 50 times during a match

(Bronze) – Flip Stance 50 times during a match Teamwork (Bronze) – Play a Group Battle with 2 other players

(Bronze) – Play a Group Battle with 2 other players Thrashed (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Baraka

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Baraka Family Values (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Cassie Cage

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Cassie Cage Balanced (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Cetrion

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Cetrion Cyber Initiative (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Frost

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Frost Bugging Out (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with D’Vorah

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with D’Vorah Kollecting Bounties (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Erron Black

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Erron Black Pound Town (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jacqui Briggs

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jacqui Briggs Royal Guard (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jade

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jade Get Some (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jax

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Jax Caged (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Johnny Cage

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Johnny Cage Ka-Ballin (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kabal

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kabal Bonzer Bog (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kano

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kano Princess Power (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kitana

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kitana Kollected (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kollector

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kollector Sacrifice (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kotal Kahn

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kotal Kahn Hat Trick (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kung Lao

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Kung Lao No Bag Boy (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Liu Kang

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Liu Kang Double Dose Of Deadly (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Noob Saibot

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Noob Saibot Struck Down (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Raiden

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Raiden Never Ends (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Scorpion

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Scorpion Blood Bath (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Skarlet

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Skarlet Target Eliminated (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Sonya

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Sonya On Ice (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Sub-Zero

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Sub-Zero Turn Back Time (Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Geras

(Bronze) – Perform 2 different FATALITIES with Geras Total Disrespect (Bronze) – Defeat an opponent as Bug-Vorah

(Bronze) – Defeat an opponent as Bug-Vorah Oh My Days (Bronze) – Duck 100 times during a match

(Bronze) – Duck 100 times during a match My AI Can Do It (Bronze) – Play 10 AI Battle Simulator sets

(Bronze) – Play 10 AI Battle Simulator sets Have We Met (Bronze) – Equip 5 different character intros

(Bronze) – Equip 5 different character intros Victorious (Bronze) – Equip 5 different character victories

(Bronze) – Equip 5 different character victories More Power (Bronze) – Use 50 Konsumables

(Bronze) – Use 50 Konsumables Get Over Here (Bronze) – Spear 50 hanging bodies in the Krypt

(Bronze) – Spear 50 hanging bodies in the Krypt Skull Kabob (Bronze) – Impale a head in the warrior shrine

(Bronze) – Impale a head in the warrior shrine Thank You For Being A Fan (Bronze) – Reach The Kredits

Mortal Kombat 11 is set to arrive on April 23rd for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat‘s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to earn these PlayStation 4 trophies in Mortal Kombat 11? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @anarkE7!

