‘Mortal Kombat 11’s Trailer With 21 Savage Music Is Bad, So Here Are Some Alternatives

On Friday, publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios revealed Mortal Kombat 11 to the world, and naturally, the Internet went a little bit crazy.

It was a perfect reveal: gorgeous cinematics, classic Mortal Kombat-style fighting, some awesome new looks for fan-favorite characters, a release date, and even word of a Nintendo Switch port. But there was one raindrop on the parade: the trailer featured a pretty awful original track called Immortal by 21 Savage.

Luckily, a fan who also apparently wasn’t a big fan of watching Scorpion kill some dudes to the mumbled tune of 21 Savage replaced the music with Electronic Light Orchestra’s Mr Blue Sky. Unluckily, it’s even worse.

I’m far from a fan of 21 Savage, and even less of a fan of the mumble rap sub-genre, but even Immortal does that trailer justice better than Mr. Blue Sky, which appears to be the point. The trailer is seemingly making fun of the vocal minority who were more unhappy about the music choice than they were happy that we are getting another freakin’ Mortal Kombat.

Luckily, if you aren’t a fan of 21 Savage or Mr. Blue Sky, then you can watch the trailer without any music at all, aka the best version.

Mortal Kombat 11 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, and is slated to release next year on April 23rd.

Below, you can read more on the game:

“Mortal Kombat is back and better than ever in the next evolution of the iconic franchise. The all new Custom Character Variations give you unprecedented control to customize the fighters and make them your own. The new graphics engine showcasing every skull-shattering, eye-popping moment, brings you so close to the fight you can feel it. And featuring a roster of new and returning Klassic Fighters, Mortal Kombat’s best in class cinematic story mode continues the epic saga over 25 years in the making.”

