Mortal Kombat 11: Spawn Is Now Available, But Servers Are Still Down For Some

Good news: Spawn is finally available in Mortal Kombat 11, at least for Kombat Pack owners. Bad news: the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia game’s servers are currently down, at least for some. That’s right, the game’s most anticipated DLC character yet has finally arrived after weeks and weeks of hype, only for the servers to crash. As of seven hours ago, the game’s servers on Xbox One have been down. At the time, NetherRealm Studios promised they would update players once they had more information. Unfortunately, that update still hasn’t arrived.

It’s unclear what the issue is, but it’s presumably due to server overload, which has been a problem for many multiplayer games the past few days. As you may know, the coronavirus has many hunkered down in their homes, which in turn is leading to more people playing games than usual. This is causing server chaos for many games. For now, NetherRealm Studios hasn’t confirmed this is the issue, but it’s unclear what else it could be.

“We’re aware of the current issues Mortal Kombat 11 players are experiencing on Xbox and are investigating,” said NetherRealm Studios on Twitter. “We’ll update everyone as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience!”

We’re aware of the current issues #MK11 players are experiencing on Xbox and are investigating. We’ll update everyone ASAP. Thank you for your patience! — NetherRealm Studios (@NetherRealm) March 17, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, while Spawn is only available to Kombat Pack owners right now, he will be made available to everyone else — for purchase — on March 24.

“Al Simmons, once the U.S. government’s greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men,” reads an official blurb about the character. “Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness. Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight from supremacy against all Kombatants.”

