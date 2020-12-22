✖

Did Mortal Kombat 11 director Ed Boon just tease the next DLC character? Taking to Twitter, the series co-creator and long-time creative director randomly tweeted out a "random Reptile video," or more specifically, a video imagining Reptile in the game as part of Kombat Pack 3, which hasn't been announced or confirmed yet, but is believed to be in the works. And that's it. Boon doesn't provide any context or anything that sheds light on whether or not this is a tease or Boon just playing with the hearts of fans desperate to see the character in the game.

Boon is well known to both tease and troll fans. Generally, his teases are of the cryptic variety, but he has used these expectations as a misdirection in the past. In other words, it's impossible to know why Boon tweeted this and if there's any significance -- good or bad -- to the tweet.

When it comes to characters missing from the MK11 roster, Reptile is probably the most notable and most popular. There are some fighters with cult-like followings, such as Smoke and Ermac, but Reptile is not only a classic character but one of the most well-known fighters. He's not Scorpion, Sub-Zero, or Mileena popular, but he's the one glaring omission right now.

For those that don't know: Reptile -- or Syzoth as he's sometimes referred to as -- is one of the series few original characters that debuted in the first-ever release when it was still an arcade game as a secret character. That said, he didn't make his playable debut until Mortal Kombat II, and since then he's been a loyal servant to the Outworld Empire and Shang Tsung.

If Boon provides any more context or clarification pertaining to the tweet above, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on the popular and critically-acclaimed fighting game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Who do you want to see added to MK11?