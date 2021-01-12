Is Mortal Kombat 11's Director Teasing a New DLC Announcement?

✖

Mortal Kombat 11 players think creative director Ed Boon may be teasing the announcement of further DLC characters. A couple of months ago, NetherRealm Studios and WB Games released Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, which added Mileena, Rain, and Rambo to MK11's already large and impressive roster. And now, it looks like NetherRealm Studios may be poised to add even more characters to the fold. While NRS and WB Games haven't announced new DLC characters, rumors and leaks have been suggesting that the game is still getting at least a few more fighters. And now players think Boon is teasing these fighters, or at the very least, some type of announcement.

On January 10, Boon randomly tweeted a video of Jimmy Fallon and Justin Bieber referencing Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter in a skit. Of course, this random tweet from a skit that's several years old immediately raised some red flags within the Mortal Kombat community and wondered if this could be a hint at a Street Fighter character coming to the game or a proper Mortal Kombat vs. Street Fighter game.

Remember when Jimmy & Justin suggested we make Mortal Kombat vs Street Fighter? pic.twitter.com/tixSvHOhUn — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 10, 2021

The following day, Boon followed up with another random tweet about Mortal Kombat, though this one didn't have any obvious implications. That said, not only was it equally random, but its timing was suspicious enough to once again raise some red flags within the MK community.

1. Cut

2. New email to fatality design committee.

3. Paste

4. Sendpic.twitter.com/nI3UKhR4Vu — Ed Boon (@noobde) January 11, 2021

Of course, it's quite possible neither of these tweets mean anything. In other words, this could be another example of the MK community looking too deeply into things. However, this doesn't mean the speculation isn't justified. Not only is Boon known to use Twitter to tease fans in cryptic fashion, but Boon has been seemingly making the rounds with press again, at least to some extent, which usually suggests an announcement is imminent.

3rd Teaser. We're definitely getting something soon. https://t.co/UUgtNUS4Fy — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) January 11, 2021

