Mortal Kombat 12 Teased to Bring Back Fan-Favorite Feature

A fan-favorite feature from previous Mortal Kombat games could be making a return in Mortal Kombat 12. As of this weekend, longtime Mortal Kombat director Ed Boon informed eager fans that developer NetherRealm Studio's next game is either going to be that of Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12. And while we don't yet know which direction the company will go in, assuming that MK12 is next on tap, it sounds like Boon might want to bring back a mode that hasn't been seen in over 15 years.

Seen in an interaction on Twitter, Boon told one fan that those at NetherRealm might look to do a new version of Konquest in a future Mortal Kombat title. Originally, Konquest was a single-player mode that debuted in Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance and later came back in Mortal Kombat: Deception and Mortal Kombat: Armageddon. Following the launch of Armageddon in 2006, though, Konquest has never returned in future Mortal Kombat games, which have led to growing request from fans. And while there's no guarantee that Konquest may ever come back, Boon seems to have interest in adding it to Mortal Kombat 12.

Not likely. More likely do a new Konquest. — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022

Based on how much Boon has openly been talking about NetherRealm's future project lately, it seems possible that a new announcement from the studio could be coming quite soon. The Game Awards 2022 are set to transpire in just a few short weeks and this event is the same one where NetherRealm and WB Games announced Mortal Kombat 11 back in 2018. Whether or not Mortal Kombat 12 could also be announced at this venue remains to be seen, but it's absolutely a possibility. Assuming a new announcement tied to Mortal Kombat or Injustice did come about at this time, we'd obviously keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com once we learn more.

