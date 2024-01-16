Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Teases Johnny Cage

Since returning to filming, Mortal Kombat 2 producer Todd Garner has been blessing fans with all kinds of behind-the-scenes shots on his Twitter account. It all started with hints about different stages from the video game franchises but has expanded to character teases. Recently, we've seen characters like Shao Kahn, Kitana, Quan Chi, and Jade get their moment in the teaser sun, but today's reveal takes the cake. Garner posted a brand-new photo from the Mortal Kombat 2 set showing off Johnny Cage's belt buckle. Sure, it's not the full-body shot fans were probably hoping for, but it doesn't at least give us a look at what part of actor Karl Urban's costume will look like.

Mortal Kombat 2 Johnny Cage Behind-the-Scenes Tease

As you can see above, this is an extreme close-up of Johnny Cage's belt buckle. Again, most fans want to see what Urban looks like in character, but they're going to have to wait for the official teaser trailer at this rate. In fact, the only character we've really gotten to see much of is Jade. Garner gave us a picture of actor Tati Gabrielle's face for that one, but everyone else has been much more extreme close-ups. Most likely, the team wants to keep as much of that in its back pocket for when marketing takes over. That said, some fans are starting to want to see a bit more from these teasers.

Either way, when Urban and the rest of the cast are officially unveiled in their full costumes, it's sure to be a huge moment for franchise fans. Urban will be particularly interesting because these days, he's known for having pitch-black hair when playing Butcher in The Boys. Johnny Cage's blonde locks are about as far away from that as you can get, though the filmmakers may decide to go with an older version of Cage for this movie. After all, Urban's 51 years old. It'd be hard to sell him as a young, up-and-coming Hollywood star at this point in his career. Hopefully, we'll learn much more very soon.

Mortal Kombat 2 Release Date

As of this writing, Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't have an announced release date. The movie was forced to pause filming due to the SAG-AFTRA writer's strike last year and didn't start back up until November. If filming wraps within the next month or so, we might see Mortal Kombat 2 released theatrically later this year, but Warner Bros. may decide to hold it for 2025 depending on its release schedule.

While you wait, the developers at NetherRealm Studios continue to support Mortal Kombat 1. The game was released last fall and has been getting new fighters and seasonal content. There's also a story-based DLC on the horizon that might come out before the film. Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.